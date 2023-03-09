Boulder iQ Names Product Development Exec Steve Seyer Chief Operating Officer

Exec brings cross-functional experience to medical device product development firm

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) March 09, 2023

Boulder iQ has named Steve Seyer chief operating officer.

Seyer will manage all operations, including product development, manufacturing and sterilization. He also will update and maintain internal processes and procedures to improve efficiencies and standardization.

Seyer brings more than three decades of product development, manufacturing, and quality experience to the company, with expertise in leading cross-functional project teams from product concept to commercialization. Boulder iQ provides design engineering, development and turnkey manufacturing for consumer, high-technology and medical products, and regulatory, clinical and quality management system services for the medical device and in-vitro diagnostic industries.

Most recently, Seyer served as senior director of research and development for robotics at Accelus, Inc. (Louisville, Colorado). He has been a vice president of research and development for Zimmer Biomet, Inc. (Westminster, Colorado), and senior director of research and development at Spine Wave, Inc. (Shelton, Connecticut).

Earlier in his career, the COO held senior manager and engineering positions with Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (Arlington, Tennessee), and product development and manufacturing engineering roles at Smith & Nephew, Inc. (Memphis, Tennessee).

Seyer holds Master of Engineering Management and Bachelor of Science degrees from Christian Brothers University (Memphis, Tennessee).

"Steve has a strong record of multidisciplinary management experience in rapid-pace medical device development environments," says Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ and its Boulder Sterilization Services division. "He knows how to build strong collaborative relationships throughout the organization."

Boulder iQ (http://www.boulderiq.com)

Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering and manufacturing, the company's single-source program speeds product development. The Boulder Sterilization Services division provides quick-turn ethylene oxide and chlorine dioxide sterilization, and final assembly and packaging services.

.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed. The company's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/boulder_iq_names_product_development_exec_steve_seyer_chief_operating_officer/prweb19212327.htm