Oregon Eureka Gold Mine Up for Auction In June

SUMPTER, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eureka Gold Mine in the Cracker Creek Sumpter Mining District of Oregon is an idle, fully permitted with DOGAMI the state of Oregon, DEQ and OSHA compliant placer mine. It will convey with all mining and excavation equipment in an online-only auction held by Tulsa-based Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions, a worldwide leader in live and interactive auctions.

The mine has a full 43-101 and is made up of 5 parcels with 54 acres, with an additional 10 acre state mining claim for 64 acres, all selling as one. Excavating equipment, a processing plant and supporting infrastructure including tailing and settling ponds are in place and will convey. There is also a commercial water well with water rights, pipeline/pumps and electric. Employee housing is also on site

The auction will be conducted online at https://AuctionNetwork.com in early June. Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams, said public inspections of the site and equipment will be available on May 5 & 19. She stated these dates will be the only times the buildings will be open for walk throughs, and all equipment conveying will be available to view during the open inspections.

The mine is actively producing although it is closed until the season opens in mid-May. A full due diligence package is available for prospective buyers by contacting Williams & Williams. The high bidder at the auction will go under contract immediately and will have 30 days to close. Please visit https://www.williamsauction.com/GoldMine for terms, disclosures and photos, or call 800.801.8003.

