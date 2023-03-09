Lighting for Impact Launches New Q-Channel Up and Down Lighting System That Will Transform the In-store Experience

The new Q-Channel illuminates a spirits display in grocery.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lighting for Impact Launches New Q-Channel Up and Down Lighting System That Will Transform the In-store ExperienceUnique Q-Channel features up/down illumination that “quick snaps” onto the front retail shelf price rail in seconds and works with all configurations including pusher trays.Lighting for Impact is launching a new “Q-Channel” line of innovative retail shelf lighting that’s engineered to enhance shopper engagement at the critical point of purchase. The shelf lighting system illuminates both up and down from the shelf edge and installs in just seconds.Designed using a durable PVC extrusion, the Q-Channel features COB (Chip-on-Board) technology to achieve continuous light output equal to 84 diodes per foot, without the common diode pattern. The channel is compatible with all standard gondola shelving and major pusher tray systems. The Q-Channel installs simply and locks into place on the shelf’s existing price rail in seconds with no tools required. The Q channel has its own front-facing ID rail for traditional price tags and signage.Lighting for Impact’s Co-Founder, Cam Cloeter, explained: “We were working on a design for our customers to address pusher tray illumination when the Q-Channel was born. The outcome is more profound than we could have ever imagined. The product illumination is stunning. There’s literally nothing like it in the marketplace. It’s a retail shelf lighting breakthrough.”The new Q-Channel’s features include:• Instant retail shelf mounting via durable “quick snap” design• Up and down illumination self-contained in one product• COB (Chip-on-Board) LED lighting; zero visible diodes• Wire management is concealed under each shelf• Compatibility with all major retail shelving and pusher tray systems• Standard 3-foot and 4-foot lengths available• Full 5-Year WarrantyA video overview of the new Q-Channel is available at: https://lightingforimpact.co/3HLcxDK ABOUT LIGHTING FOR IMPACTLighting for Impact offers innovative and affordable retail shelf lighting and display lighting solutions proven to increase sales. With more than 60,000 installations across North America, retailers rely on Lighting for Impact’s solutions to cost-effectively enhance their in-store experience in grocery, convenience, drug, spirits, and specialty stores. For more information on our company and products, visit www.lightingforimpact.com ###

0:17 / 3:20 Introducing the Q-Channel: Our new retail shelf lighting solution that installs in seconds!