Latest News: Library of Congress Releases Fourth Season of “America Works” Podcast
The American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress has released its fourth season of “America Works,” an innovative podcast series celebrating the diversity, grit and creativity of American workers in the face of economic uncertainty. The new season, launched today, features stories from a cement plant worker, a grocery store cashier, a professional wrestler, a midwife, a herdswoman, and a neonatologist, among others.
