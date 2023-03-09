Leave the Pain of Past Trauma Behind: Expert Shares Proven Strategies That Heal

Post-Traumatic Thriving by Randall Bell, PhD Trauma expert, socio-economist and author Randall Bell.

Socio-economist Dr. Randall Bell has had the unique experience of meeting the real people behind the statistics of hundreds of disasters.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A majority of people, 66 to 85% in fact, have experienced trauma by the time they’re 20 years old, explains Dr. Randall Bell, who is widely considered the world’s top authority in the field of post-traumatic thriving. And, he adds, when trauma isn’t dealt with effectively, it can have lasting consequences.

“Unresolved trauma is the number one problem in the world,” Dr. Bell said in a recent interview. “It’s not drug addiction; it’s not alcoholism; it’s not workaholism. Those are all symptoms. If we can educate people about trauma and what’s going on … if we can educate on these life skills, we’re going to have a better society. And if we don’t change the world, at least we’re going to change our world, and we’re going to move through life more comfortably.”

In his new book, Post-Traumatic Thriving: The Art, Science, & Stories of Resilience, Dr. Bell walks readers through The Dive Stage, The Survive Stage and The Thrive Stage, and outlines a step-by-step process toward authentic healing using strategies backed by science, including his “dynamic duo.”

And then, Dr. Bell takes it one step further by showing readers how these approaches have been applied to help real people (some will sound familiar) not only recover but also thrive after a traumatic event, including:

• A deaf man with a glass eye invented the electric guitar and became a household name, remarkably wealthy and most importantly, happy.

• A convicted murderer took responsibility for the damage he caused, graduated with honors from college, became a minister and turned around the hearts of the most hardened criminals.

• A girl born with cerebral palsy landed the world’s first starring role on national television and spoke at the White House three times.

• A woman hid in a basement for years and lost her entire family in the Holocaust. She eventually found true love and paints stunning artwork.

• The sister of a murder victim helped millions of women in toxic domestic relationships.

• A woman’s car crash resulted in an addiction to prescription drugs, a divorce, a loss of her children and a cot in a homeless shelter. She has rebuilt it all back and more.

• A man set to go to the Olympics had his hopes dashed by Jimmy Carter and went on to build a worldwide business empire.

Ultimately, Dr. Bell documents the science of happiness, as well as the individual styles and common thread that all post-traumatic thrivers have to emerge with fulfilling lives.

“This is a life skill we all need because by college age, 66 to 85 percent of us have been impacted by a trauma,” Dr. Bell added.

About the Author

As a socio-economist, Dr. Randall Bell has consulted on more disasters on earth than anyone in history. Dr. Bell is widely considered the world’s top authority in the field of post-traumatic thriving. His clients include the Federal Government, State Governments, International Tribunals, major corporations and homeowners. Dr. Bell believes that “the problem is not the problem — the problem is how we react to the problem.”

Often called the “Master of Disaster,” he is squarely focused on authentic recovery and resilience. Dr. Bell’s research has been profiled on the Today Show, Good Morning America, every major television station, BBC Radio, People Magazine, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Forbes, Inc. Magazine and the international media.

