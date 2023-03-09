Same Day Delivery Market to Witness Stunning Growth by 2029: Aramex, Bluedart, DHL, FedEx, Jet Delivery
Key Players in This Report Include:
A1 Express Services Inc (United States), Aramex (UAE), Bluedart (India), DHL (Germany), Dropoff, Inc (United States), FedEx Corp (United States), Jet Delivery, Inc (United States), Power Link Expedite (Canada), Shiprocket (India), Delhivery (India), XpressBees (India).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Same Day Delivery market to witness a CAGR of 20.76% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) by Type (B2B, B2C, C2C) by Distribution Channels (B2B, B2C, C2C) by Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railway) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Same-day delivery is that the method of delivering the product from makers to the end-user within a shorter time span. The same-day delivery services within the supplying business have gained traction as they provide moneymaking business growth and enlargement opportunities for service suppliers. Moreover, thanks to the augmented demand for having the merchandise in an exceedingly shorter time span, makers have opted for the usage of fast product delivery.
Market Trends:
• Integration of Smart Tools and Artificial Intelligence for the ease of Tracking
Market Drivers:
• The emergence of Last Mile Deliveries Coupled with Logistics Automation
• Growth in Online Shopping for Groceries and Daily Needs
Market Opportunities:
• Cost Cutting & Lead Time Reduction Due to Adoption of Multi-Modal System
• Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices
Market Breakdown by Applications: Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others
Market Breakdown by Types: B2B, B2C, C2C
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Same Day Delivery market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Same Day Delivery market.
• -To showcase the development of the Same Day Delivery market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Same Day Delivery market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Same Day Delivery market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Same Day Delivery market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
