NFT Workx Announce Digital Collectibles Platform

NFT Workx Announces the development of its new eCommerce App plugin that automatically generates Digital Collectibles of physical products at point of sale.
NFT Workx is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the NFT space...”LONDON, UK, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx is pleased to announce the development of its Digital Collectibles eCommerce App and SAAS platform, that will allow brands and creators to easily enter the world of Web3 and NFTs.
The new platform will enable brands and creators to automatically create digital collectibles of their physical products, seamlessly at point of sale, via the most popular ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce.
The digital collectibles will also double up as a digital asset log and receipt, providing the owner with an immutable record of ownership and authenticity. This will provide greater transparency and security to both brands, buyers and sellers, ensuring that each transaction is recorded accurately and securely.
NFT Workx's new SAAS platform will be simple to use, with an App plugin for the most popular ecommerce stores. Consumers will be able to purchase or claim the digital collectible with or without a wallet, making it easy for anyone to participate in this exciting new technology.
"NFT Workx is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the NFT space," said the company's CEO, Adam Leese. "Our new SAAS based platform will make it easy for brands and creators to enter the Web3 space and connect with a new audience of consumers. The digital collectibles will provide greater transparency and security for both buyers and sellers, ensuring that each transaction is recorded accurately and securely…"
The development of the new platform is part of NFT Workx's commitment to promoting the adoption of blockchain technology and making it accessible to everyone. By making it easy for brands and creators to create digital collectibles, NFT Workx is helping to remove the barriers to entry in the NFT space and increase adoption of this exciting new technology.
The company recently launched its consumer focus app, called Asset Workx, that enables individuals to log and view the details of their valuable physical and digital assets. The app will also link to the ecommerce platform and will allow users to automatically view any digital collectibles purchased via brands and creators using the plugin.
NFT Workx's new SAAS platform and ecommerce apps are currently in development and are expected to launch later this year. Interested parties can visit the company's website to learn more about the platform, sign up to be notified when it becomes available or register to become a Beta tester, which will offer some long term discounts and benefits for those who take part.
About NFT Workx
NFT Workx is a specialist NFT & Web3 company that is developing a number of dedicated NFT products, with the sole aim of bringing NFTs & Web3 to Businesses, Brands & Individuals around the world. NFT Workx aims to be a global leader in providing automated solutions that create Digital Collectibles and Asset Log NFTs, of physical goods at point of sale, via the most popular eCommerce platforms.
Website: https://www.nftworkx.com
Adam Leese
NFT Workx Ltd
info@nftworkx.com
