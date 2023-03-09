Argo U Announces 2023 Spring Energy Series with Four Events
Mark Moskowitz, President & CEO, Argo Real Estate
Argo Real Estate hosts seminar series on energy management, decarbonization, and new technologies for co-op/condo board members, shareholders, and unit ownersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spring roster for Argo University (“Argo U”) includes three virtual seminars and one in-person presentation on energy management apps, energy savings tools, and new NYSERDA-approved AI technologies. Now in its 10th year, the free educational seminar series, which is geared to co-op and condo board members, shareholders, and condo unit owners, may be accessed at: https://www.argo.com/upcoming-events-for-boards.
The 2023 Spring Energy Series includes three virtual presentations:
“Energy Management” with Logical Buildings, Wednesday, March 22, 6-7 p.m.
“Effective Heat Management” with Radiator Labs – Tuesday, March 28, 6-7 p.m.
“Virtual Superintendents & AI” with Parity Pi – Tuesday, April 4, 6-7 p.m.
The fourth seminar in the series will be held at the Beacon Hotel (2130 Broadway) on Tuesday, April 18, 6- 8 p.m. It is the first in-person Argo U event since early 2020 and the discussion will include Local Law 97 criteria, decarbonization, and energy reduction policies. A panel of experts from NYSERDA, Bright Power, NYC Accelerator, and PACE will be moderated by Jessica Tusing, Director of Compliance, Argo Real Estate.
“Argo U delivers information that helps board members, shareholders and unit owners make better strategic, operational, and lifestyle decisions,” said Ms. Tusing. “The Spring Energy Series is particularly significant because each seminar presents different ways in which boards and individual owners can help their buildings achieve Local Law 97 compliance standards and avoid penalties, while living healthier lives.”
Adds Mark Moskowitz, President & CEO of Argo Real Estate, “For more than a decade, Argo U has been an important resource for our client board members. We were happy to continue the series virtually these past few years, but nothing compares to the energy of a live panel with a Q&A session. We are really looking forward to the fourth seminar in our Argo U Energy Series!”
Argo U is an educational seminar series that is free to attend. Sign up is available at https://www.argo.com/upcoming-events-for-boards. Past seminars may also be viewed at the site.
About Argo Real Estate
Founded in 1952, Argo Real Estate is one of New York's longest-standing independently owned real estate companies. Argo is an owner, developer, and manager of over 10,000-plus units with a longstanding reputation for integrity and client service. Argo’s in-house brokerage team has been responsible for more than $1 billion in sales and development transactions. Its Closings and Transfers Department, which received the city’s number one rating, is headed by 2022 Super Lawyer Honoree Diana Diaz. For two consecutive years, Argo has been named in Crain’s Business New York “Best Places to Work” feature and Argo Residential was cited by The Real Deal as one of the Top 25 brokerage firms in New York City.
