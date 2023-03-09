Wi-Fi-as-a-Service Market to Reach US$ 12.11 billion by 2027 at 20% CAGR: Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wi-Fi as a Service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~20% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
Over the past two decades, the demand for fast internet has tripled, and it will continue to expand by double digits in the years to come. SMEs can acquire wireless internet services at a low cost and without any technical knowledge by moving network management to the cloud.
The opportunity for MSPs/VARs to offer Wi-Fi as a Service has increased owing to the cloud management approach. With increased bandwidth and the ability for multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN, Wi-Fi technology has advanced recently, doing away with the necessity for wires. The market is predicted to have a good outlook in the upcoming years due to the increased deployment of home area networks and local area networks (LANs) like WLAN and Wi-Fi.
Market Dynamics
The market expansion is attributable to a number of variables, including the internet industry's explosive growth, the escalating Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, and other significant variables. Wi-Fi as a Service offers security precautions for bring your own device (BYOD) technology to service users. BYOD technology gives a non-network device restricted network access, allowing the vendor to assist the user in compartmentalizing network access parameters, remotely wiping data from particular devices, and assisting with device revocation.
The market will certainly develop as a result of the rising need for high-speed networks. Based on commercial utilization, dial-up service has long been the most widely used access method. Even home consumers now have access to low-cost, high-speed, or broadband services owing to recent improvements. Furthermore, since the cost of implementing the service is significantly lower than that of other services, businesses like Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco System Inc., HPE (Aruba), and Extreme Networks are making large investments in the carrier market.
Data security worries and minor cloud issues may constrain the market growth. Other obstacles that can impede market growth include privacy concerns, data security worries, and interoperability problems with Wi-Fi devices.
Segmentation Summary
Solution Segment Insights
During 2021-2027, the WLAN controller segment will hold the largest market share. The lightweight access point protocol is paired with the Wireless LAN controller, and the network manager or network operations center is in charge of managing the bulk light access points. WLAN controllers aid networks in task management and efficient functioning. They are also in charge of network operating expenses. Hence, each of these variables promotes segment expansion.
Service Segment Insights
From 2021 to 2027, the managed service segment will hold the largest market share. Complementary services for marketing cloud analysis are provided by managed service providers (MSPs). They are independent IT service providers who remotely manage the IT systems and infrastructure of their clients in order to back up and restore data that is vital to their operations.
Location Segment Insights
In 2020, the indoor segment held a dominant share of the global Wi-Fi as a service industry and is likely to have the highest CAGR between 2021-2027. Due to advantages including low latency, faster speeds, expanded network capacity, and device density, Wi-Fi as a service is increasingly being used in closed environments. The expansion of the indoor segment is to the increasing use of WaaS by small and medium-sized businesses across BFSI, retail & e-commerce, and healthcare, among other industries.
Organization Size Segment Analysis
The small & medium organization segment will project a rapid growth rate in the future. Wi-Fi-managed services are being used by small and medium-sized businesses owing to their quick deployment times, low costs, and flexible configuration options.
The opportunities Wi-Fi as a service provides, including subscription-centered cloud-based management systems with automatic system upgrades, a cloud-native administration/control plane, end-to-end Wi-Fi solutions, and access points, are very advantageous to SMEs.
Application Segment Analysis
In 2020, the BFSI segment captured the highest revenue of the global Wi-Fi as a service industry, and the segment is likely to project an annual growth rate in the coming years. The increase in online payment transactions and the expanding use of WaaS in the BFSI sector drive the segment's expansion. WaaS has acquired popularity in the BFSI industry because it enables constant security protection, gives businesses a competitive edge, and lowers latency.
Geographical Insights
Asia Pacific is likely to witness a tremendous growth rate over the analysis years due to ongoing digitalization and the demand for managed IT services across a range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, hospitality, etc. Also, the expansion of BYOD in the APAC region is a result of better broadband and mobile infrastructures, which would help the market development throughout the projection period. The demand for WaaS is due to the large and dispersed consumer bases in China and India, which are also opening up new business prospects. The expansion is probably a result of regional government efforts, improved internet and mobile infrastructure, and a growing need to save CAPEX.
Notable Competitors
The well-established competitors in the global Wi-Fi as a Service market are:
Adtran Inc.
BigAir Group Limited
Aerohive Networks, Inc.
Fujitsu Limited
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Mojo Networks, Inc.
iPass Inc.
Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
Rogers Communications Inc.
Telstra Corporation Limited
Singapore Telecommunications Limited
Zebra Technologies Corporation
ViaSat Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global Wi-Fi as a Service market segmentation focuses on Solution, Service, Location, Organization Size, Application, and Region.
By Solution
Access Points
WLAN Controllers
By Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Location
Indoor
Outdoor
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Application
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public Sector
Transportation and Logistics
Education
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
