CITCO Water Family Expands with Addition of National Road Utility Supply Inc.
Joint Growth Builds Capacity & Supply Chain Opportunity
It will be exciting to see what the future holds as we bring CITCO’s solutions to National Road’s incredible customer base. This could not be a better partnership in moving our vision forward.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CITCO Water exemplifies their steadfast vision, “Solutions driven. Commitment given” with customers, vendors, communities and employees needs at the forefront. Now, National Road Utility Supply Inc. (NRUS) joins the CITCO Water family looking ahead to the next phase of growth within the water works industry.
— Jeff Morrison, CEO
CITCO was founded in 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia. The organization has grown to employ over 100 people across West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Southern Ohio. The CITCO Water family maintains six sub-brands to provide comprehensive solutions including chemical, smart meter, integrated tech, hardware, inventory and repair.
NRUS was founded in 1985 and has served the industry for 35 years with quality products, competitive pricing and exceptional service. NRUS distributes a broad line of water works materials. Their current service area is Tridelpha and Morgantown, West Virginia and Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.
“It’s not often two legacy distributors in the water works industry team up together to help their customers solve their daily problems. National Road’s long standing commitment to their customers aligns so well with CITCO’s. It will be exciting to see what the future holds as we bring CITCO’s solutions to National Road’s incredible customer base. This could not be a better partnership in moving our Solutions Driven. Commitment Given. vision forward,” said CITCO Water’s CEO/President Jeff Morrison.
Both organizations share strategic alignments around quality, values and commitments as family-owned entities. CITCO is further positioned to enhance end-to-end supply chain opportunity for the water works industry with the integration of NRUS solutions. NRUS formerly operated as a small local business for almost 40 years and is now partnered with CITCO Water in this joint expansion for combined market area and service footprint.
The new, expanded geographic zone will enable new opportunities to maximize joint reach across Pennsylvania, other areas of West Virginia and Ohio. The integration will solidify access to both CITCO and NRUS services and products with a growing, dedicated workforce. The decades-old relationships and longstanding institutional reputations for both CITCO and NRUS invite deeper potential through business operations for customers and vendors.
Early expectations indicate increased inventory and supply chain availability through joint tactics that will directly enhance expertise, solutions availability, and product offerings. For more information about the relationship between CITCO Water and NRUS, please contact Brie Cox at 314.606.3232 or brie@coxconsults.com to schedule an interview with CEO Jeff Morrison or request more information.
