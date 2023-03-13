Karakuri Ranks No. 111 on FoodTech 500

To once again be included as one of the top 500 companies on the FoodTech 500 list is a significant achievement and reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire Karakuri team.” — Barney Wragg, CEO & Founder, Karakuri

LONDON, UK, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karakuri, the company revolutionizing quick service (QSR) and fast casual restaurants with intelligent, robotic kitchen automation, today announced it was ranked number 111 on Forward Fooding’s FoodTech 500. Also known as the ‘Fortune 500’ of food technology, the FoodTech 500 is the world’s first definitive list of global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection between food, technology, and sustainability.

“To once again be included as one of the top 500 companies on the FoodTech 500 list is a significant achievement and reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire Karakuri team,” said Barney Wragg, CEO and Founder of Karakuri. “Karkauri was founded on our vision of bringing together food, people, and robotics to deliver unprecedented levels of quality, consistency, and efficiency to QSR and fast casual restaurant kitchens - and we’ve done just that with our new /FRYR automated fry line.”

Karakuri’s /FRYR family of automated fry lines enables restaurants to save time and reduce waste while ensuring perfectly cooked fried food is available, exactly when needed. They combine the company’s innovative hardware and software to ensure increased throughput, consistency, and quality - from freezer to scoop - with optimal fried food production of up to 130 lbs/60 kg of french fries per hour. Simultaneously, /FRYR210 improves food quality and consistency by ensuring the SOP is adhered to 100% of the time.

The FoodTech 500 showcases selected international AgriFoodTech startup and scaleup companies using a unique methodology to rank them based on their business size, digital footprint, and sustainability practices. The 2022 FoodTech 500 had 2000+ applicants from 67 countries. Download the full ranked list HERE.

About Karakuri

Karakuri is revolutionizing Quick Service (QSR) and Fast Casual restaurants with intelligent, robotic kitchen automation. Karakuri brings together food, people, and robotics to deliver unprecedented levels of quality, consistency, and efficiency to restaurant kitchens. Our compact, modular designs fit seamlessly into existing kitchen layouts with little to no interruption in operations. Our unique Performance/Partnership business model equips customers with all the real-time data and insights needed to ensure positive ROI, month after month.

# # #

