Go launch results in massive success with over 30,000 members in attendance

The pre-launch event of the educational platform "GO" helped it become one of the most successful educational platform companies in history.

12 MARINA BOULEVARD, MARINA BOULEVARD, SINGAPORE, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 30,000 members in attendance made sure to help GO create a historic pre-launch event on February 1st, 2023. The company had one of the best months in the history of network marketing with record-breaking sales in only its first month, firmly making its mark in the personal and professional development online education industry as an industry leader to watch.

In a true testament to the company’s global influence, members from over 100 countries, speaking more than 20 different languages have joined the GO business model, establishing the company’s leadership, community, vision, and mission.

The growth in education and personal development has become an essential investment in an individual’s personal and professional growth. GO is committed to becoming the world’s leading education platform, which is accessible to everyone invested in their development, with unprecedented resources to secure top-level training and courses on various topics from the world’s most sought-after thought leaders and teachers. GO will announce its platform debut at the Official GO Launch event later this year.

“GO has taken the traditional network marketing model and created a model that will expand what was once possible. By focusing on empowering individuals to start and grow their businesses, GO has created a model that is sustainable and scalable.”

Says CEO Nader Poordeljoo.

The company’s unique approach incentivizes members with its earn-while-you-learn affiliate program, which is a major reason for GO’s first month’s success. This rewarding approach has attracted people from all walks of life who are looking to improve their skills, acquire new knowledge, and grow personally and professionally.

“GO is not just another company; it’s a revolution. We expect our platform and affiliate program to make a positive impact on more lives than any company in the industry. Thanks to our incredible community, we are already off to a great start attracting more people and doing more sales in our first month than most companies do in their first few years.”

Says COO A.K. Khalil.

The success of GO is also evidence of the expanding network marketing trend, which is gaining popularity as more people invest in their personal and professional development as well as achieve financial independence. With its unique business model, GO has been able to stand out in a competitive market and draw in a wide range of people from all around the world seeking to develop themselves and create multiple streams of income.

The company and its members are about to embark on what promises to be an exciting adventure after the pre-launch success of GO's first month. GO is intentionally positioned to expand and help more people realize their full potential because of its emphasis on education and personal development.

As the global and digital landscape continues to evolve, the need for high-quality education and personal development resources will only grow in demand, making GO a valuable resource for individuals looking to thrive in today's world, as well as creating an additional stream of income for every household.

About GO

GO is an educational platform that provides the best education for professional growth to empower the world. GO aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life. GO is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, and the top leaders of the respective sectors.

The mission of GO is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, we strive to arm them with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destinies and make a positive impact on society and the world at large.

To get more information, facts, and figures about Go, click here for the Go overview.

Pre-launch of GO