Property Healing : Improve Transformative Potential of Real Estate

Hyderabad-based real estate firm Ataraxis has announced that it will now offer property healing services to its customers.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company aims to ensure that its customers are provided with a safe and uplifting environment in their newly purchased second-hand properties.

Property healing is the process of using energy work to rid a property of negative energy and transform it into a more positive and growth-promoting atmosphere. This involves a variety of techniques, including burning sage or Palo Santo, smudging with feathers, and the application of crystals. Professional and scientific methods such as morphogenic field techniques and clairaudient practices are also used.

"Ataraxis Realty believes in the spiritual healing of God, nature, magic, and all holistic real estate. The purification of the house is nothing different from the purging of the human spirit," said Shirish Gone, CMD at Ataraxis.

The property healing services will be led by Dr Kapil Joshi, Asia's only Clairaudient with Celestial Ability. "If you're struggling to move away from a traumatic event, or if you find that your home has become a place that leaves you mentally exhausted, it may be time to consider property healing," said Joshi.

Ataraxis aims to provide its customers with the clarity and peace of mind needed to make a confident decision when purchasing a second-hand property, without the fear of blocked negative energies in the said properties.

Ataraxis Realty is a real estate company that focuses on buying and selling properties across PAN India, with a major presence in Hyderabad, State of Telangana, India. Our clients include large real estate corporations, UHNIS, HNIS, NRI’s, and premium builders. We also facilitate many joint development propositions as and when required.

We desire meaningful, functional, and peaceful partnerships with our stakeholders.

For those interested in knowing more, visit the website www.ataraxisrealty.com.

We believe in working constantly to meet your needs and provide them with peace of mind.

Mr. Shirish Gone, CMD of Ataraxis, can be reached at 78930 63606.

