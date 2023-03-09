Massage Chairs Reduce Costs Associated with Employee Absenteeism
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarifa USA noted that businesses that invest in massage for employee wellness see significantly reduced healthcare costs,” Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.
Studies show average reduction in work productivity because of pain, was roughly 2.4 hours per week and approximately 9.8 hours per week for employees with chronic pain. The National Institutes of Health in the U.S. estimates forty million people, or 17% of the population of 1 million, around 170,000 people live and work with chronic pain.
To address these issues, a reliable massage chair is one of the best investments in employee wellness. All the massage chairs produced by Zarifa USA provide an excellent massage with guaranteed positive results.
Incorporating a massage chair into the workplace and in your meeting spaces, will provide health benefits like pain and stress relief; improved circulation and posture; improved sleep and relaxation quality; reduced soreness and inflammation; detoxification and improved immunity.
After a short fifteen-minute workplace massage, employees become more alert, attentive to detail and show increased, measurable rates of productivity. In creating environments that support wellness will ensure employees feel comfortable and supported in their efforts to continue living a healthy lifestyle, even outside of the workplace.
“We are so honored to be able to help fellow business owners reduce their employee healthcare expenses; they truly understand the priceless value of investing in employee wellness. They know it is not only an investment in their employee’s wellbeing but an even greater investment in their company’s overall growth and branding strategies. We are proud to play a small part in their success,” said Mustafawi.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at support@zarifausa.com.
