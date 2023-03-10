Chiselbury Publishes ‘The Best Deal’ by Rob Long
Adventures with Jack Russell Terriers in France and England, and much more...
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased to announce the publication of 'The Best Deal' by new author Rob Long, a light-hearted three part account of adventures with Jack Russell Terriers in France and England.
— Rob Long
Spanning some fifteen years his tales chronicle the life and times of his various terrier companions and reflect the family's changing attitudes to retirement.
The first tale, France with Darcey is a lively and humorous daily diary describing their retirement plan to relocate to southern France and a sometimes less than well ordered, reconnaissance of likely destinations. Observing ‘Life’s little foibles and disasters with a more discerning eye’ he records their rather erratic house hunting efforts along the Mediterranean coast with the dog Darcey. Occasionally to be found reflecting on times past he narrowly manages to avoid falling foul of various military headquarters and several sections of the Official Secrets Act.
After Darcey’s sad end the terriers Elle and Sam join the family and Rob’s second story No Criticisms describes their energetic ‘You can’t possibly do without us’ sycophancy. The dogs' arrival inevitably results in a change of retirement strategy and further fun-filled exploits with them at home and abroad.
And lastly there is Patch, an elderly Parson Russell Terrier who having fallen on hard times, deserved a little TLC in the evening of his years. In a short introduction and progress report The Waif’s Tail, Rob tells of losing Sam and Elle and then adopting Patch. He describes the many problems caused by uncertainty, turmoil and confusion, all of which resulted in a sometimes badly behaved companion and how with time and effort they overcame them.
Throughout you are invited to discover his France. Relish the food and drink - lots of drink! Chuckle at the confusion - lots of confusion! Enjoy some gently ironic memoirs, meet the dogs ...and of course, his long suffering wife.
Containing a few sad moments as his dogs pass away and are replaced, but never forgotten, The Best Deal is a book to raise spirits and brighten any dog loving reader’s day.
Rob Long was a professional soldier and businessman. Parson Russell Terrier enthusiast, Francophile, wine buff and amateur historian he decided that early retirement needed some extra spice and did something about it. The Best Deal is his first book.
The Best Deal is available for purchase in paperback here. Also from all good bookshops (ISBN: 978-1-908291-97-4) and worldwide from Amazon. It is also available in epub format here and from all major epub platforms, including as a Kindle edition from Amazon. If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk
