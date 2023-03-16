Adventure Travel in Mongolia for 2023 - Horses, Desert, Nature, Culture

Stay in a traditional Mongolian ger (yurt) as you travel through the country. Riding among many wildflowers is one of the little know pleasures of a horse ride in the National Parks and mountains of Mongolia with Stone Horse Expeditions The iconic singing sands of Mongolia found in the south Gobi desert is a sight to behold. Climbing to the top and running down taking giant leaps is an exciting activity.

Open to adventure traveler's with a number of small group options to enjoy a safe, exciting holiday surrounded by pristine nature and a unique culture.

ULAANBAATAR, ULANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever dream of taking part in an exotic adventure in a far-off land? Somewhere with a unique culture and stunning natural scenery? If so, put Mongolia squarely on the list. Mongolia was completely closed off during the COVID pandemic, the country successfully opened up to visitors again in April 2022 and is looking forward to welcoming new travelers this 2023 season. With its vast open spaces, like the Gobi Desert, and its people whose hospitality is legendary, to the lush forests and mountains of the taiga in the north, where travel by horse is the best way to experience the moment, Mongolia has an adventure to offer that can't be found anywhere else.One outfit that's been offering horse treks and Gobi Desert tours for the past 13 years, is Stone Horse Expeditions. This small company guides people through the cultural and wilderness landscapes of Mongolia by horseback, as well as 4x4 excursions deep into the heart of the Gobi desert, where nomadic hospitality is on full display. Keith Swenson, founder and co-owner of Stone Horse has been living and working in the country for 24 years. Originally advising on and helping align national park management and ranger issues to international standards, Swenson who grew up with horses, was drawn to the country for its wild nature, horses and nomadic cultural heritage. “I’ve seen Mongolia make tremendous changes since first arriving some two decades ago, says Swenson. Visiting Mongolia should be on anyone’s bucket list who wants to experience riding horses across wide open, unfenced steppe grasslands and flower-filled valley's, the way horsemen still do today”.The changes Swenson is talking about is the rapid development of urban areas, especially close to its capital city, Ulaanbaatar. Just leave the greater city area though and it’s like stepping back in time, where you can meet and see herders still living the nomadic lifestyle and using traditional ways to manage livestock, make milk products, and move with their herds and felt tents, called a ger (yurt) in the Mongol language. There are many opportunities to visit with nomads and share in their daily life, experience and learning from this ancient way of living.As an expat living in the country and working with a number of different park projects over the years, Keith has traveled to many areas, gaining extensive experience and knowledge of the country, with what he does especially focused on horse-riding expeditions in the Khentii Mountains in the northern portion of Mongolia. Mongolian horses are tough and with great stamina, doing multi-day trips into the back-country covering terrain that climb over mountain passes used since ancient times, crossing rivers, where these strong horses are adept with this skill, and move across the landscape with a grace and beauty only a horse can provide. “What I do now is undertake these horse-riding trips from June through October, says Swenson, where we see the landscape change with each trip, from early spring flowers to the beautiful colors of autumn”.Another famous aspect of the country is the iconic Gobi, the land of extraordinary vistas and wide-open desert sands. It is a magical place where the culture and people are welcoming and warm to anyone journeying into the area. The Gobi is vast, so taking a 4x4 Gobi desert tour is the way to go for anyone wishing to experience much more of the country than just a horse ride. "Former work with park management and conservation efforts here had me and my partner traveling throughout the gobi extensively for a number of years, stated Swenson, anyone making the journey all this way would do well to consider spending time in the Gobi region".These are just a few of the areas in Mongolia, with its national parks, the Gobi desert, and its culture, history, nature and grand landscapes found throughout the country, it's a perfect adventure for the individual or family who want to travel together, but not up for the more adventurous horse-riding expeditions.So, if you want to visit a country that is easy to get to, welcoming of international visitors, safe to travel in and offers some of the most beautiful nature you’ll ever see, set your sights on Mongolia for 2023. It is a truly extraordinary experience. Something you’ll be talking about for years to come.

