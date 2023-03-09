Angell Mobility announces an exclusive partnership with the BMW Group to launch the first MINI electric bike
Three years after its inception, innovative e-mobility brand Angell occupies a unique place in the urban micromobility landscape. While the main players in the sector are B-to-C brands focused on a universal and connected urban bike, or conversely more traditional brands that cover all product categories, from mountain bikes to road racing and urban bikes, Angell is shifting its positioning towards a balance between these two worlds. A positioning that is also contrarian to the industry that often declares itself "anti-car" where Angell maintains that modern transport needs require multimodal solutions (including cars), provided that they are responsible in their energies and their uses.
"2023 is a rich year for Angell Mobility and we are extremely proud to have been selected by the BMW group for its MINI electric bike project. This mark of confidence from a major and modern player in the industry is for us a strong signal of encouragement and a form of recognition that obliges us to our new partner, of course, but also to our customers and the Angell community" says Marc Simoncini, founder and majority shareholder of Angell.
BMW Group has long been rethinking its role and its approach in the context of mobility and has for many years committed to technical innovation and environmental responsibility investments. The electrification of its product ranges (automobiles, motorcycles, scooters) and of its brands (BMW, Rolls-Royce, MINI) is one of its most tangible pieces of evidence, making the group an industry pioneer on modern and responsible mobility. Strategically, BMW now intensifies the electrification of the MINI brand (MINI’s most sold vehicle in 2022 was the full electric MINI E), and leverages its positioning as the group’s most urban brand.
"The continued success of MINI models with electric drive confirms the brand's path to an all-electric future. With a clear focus on sustainability and a minimal environmental footprint, MINI is attracting more and more customers worldwide who enjoy the electrified go-kart feeling," says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.
• In this context, Angell has had the immense privilege to be selected by BMW Group to support MINI in its electric strategy: BMW Group and Angell have recently signed a global agreement, which will allow Angell to design (in close collaboration with the MINI brand), develop, manufacture and distribute a range of MINI branded electric bicycles from the MINI brand for a 5-year period.
• These bikes will be manufactured in the Seb factory in Is-sur-Tille near Dijon, as are the Angell bikes.
• This strategic and commercial partnership will give birth to several new bicycles, available to the public starting winter 2023 / 2024, and distributed across several networks still to be defined by both brands. Angell will unveil details on pricing, distribution and availability later in 2023.
ABOUT ANGELL :
The unprecedented changes from the pandemic, economic stress, and geopolitical insecurity have presented a pivotal moment of change for city life around the world. Committed to global efforts to reduce vehicle dependency by 2030, Angell was born out of a desire to improve the sustainability and eco-responsibility of our urban environments, without comprising mobility. Founded in 2018 by Marc Simoncini, former founder of meetic, Angell delivers an innovative and elevated e-mobility experience - an elegantly energizing and stylishly efficient way to move around the city you love.
The brand is built around four unique core values:
• Functional agility: radical and lightweight, our products are smooth, fast and furiously fun. Angell ebikes make for thrilling rides and they augment safety by dropping reaction times and allowing for swift maneuverability.
• Crafted design: Angell bikes have a minimal design with maximal beauty, executed with sharp, expert craftsmanship. Interesting from afar, fascinating up close, our products are different for a reason.
• Augmented intelligence: we replace mechanical elements with our digital mobility suite (powertrain algorithm, intelligent seamless transmission, custom riding modes). We make smart bikes smarter.
• 360 safety: Urban mobility in crowded cities can pose safety challenges.
