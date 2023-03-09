Doctory & Bareeq Doctory telehealth Team Supporting Pepole

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctory & Bareeq Partner to support people affected by the Turkey earthquake

The Doctory team, a leading healthcare technology company, is proud to announce its support efforts for the people affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey. The team has mobilized its resources to help provide medical assistance and support to the victims of the disaster.

Since the earthquake struck, the Doctory team has been working around the clock to provide support to those affected. The team planned and setup temporary medical camps in the affected areas, staffed by medical professionals. The team has also provided critical medical supplies and equipment to the camps, ensuring that the victims have access to the care they need. We are waiting for the local regulatory to kick-start our activities.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey," said Osama Chamsi Pasha, COO of Doctory. "As a healthcare technology company, we feel a responsibility to use our resources and expertise to help those in need. Our team is working tirelessly to provide medical assistance and support to the victims, and we will continue to do so for as long as it takes to help the affected communities recover."

In addition to its support efforts on the ground, the Doctory team has partnered with Bareeq Education & Development (non-profit) to help for the victims. We managed to visit and support more than 5 camps around the affected area and supported them with needed tents, blankets, food and hygiene kits. The campaign will continue to provide much-needed resources to the victims and their families.

"We encourage everyone to join us in supporting the victims of the earthquake in Turkey," said Roula Alajeh, Founder and president of Bareeq. "Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster."

for information about Bareeq team's support efforts and how you can help, please visit www.bareeqeducation.org.

ABOUT DOCTORY

Doctory, based in Dubai, UAE with activities throughout the region, is a healthcare technology company with a mission to contribute to advancing quality of care in the region. For more information, please visit www.doctory.me



ABOUT Bareeq

Bareeq Education & Development is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 in Jordan to provide remedial education and hope to displaced children and their mothers. In early 2016 Bareeq opened a dedicated center in Amman, serving more than 400 students, completely free of cost for its students. In addition to providing specific courses and programs, it is a community workspace for kids and their parents to learn, collaborate, and grow