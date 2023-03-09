Diuretics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Diuretics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Diuretics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the diuretics market. As per TBRC’s diuretics market forecast, the global diuretics market size is expected to grow to $0.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

The growth in the diuretics market is due to the increase in renal and kidney disorder cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest diuretics global market share. Major players in the diuretics market include Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Aton Pharma Inc.

Trending Diuretics Market Trend

A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as the majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvents to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nanoemulsion (dispersion that consists of oil, surfactants, and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics (study of how an organism affects a drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability.

Diuretics Market Segments

•By Type: Osmotic Diuretics, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Loop Diuretics, Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics, Aldosterone Antagonists

•By Application: Hypertension, Glaucoma, Heart Failure, Kidney Stones

•By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

•By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral

•By Geography: The global diuretics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Diuretic drugs refer to the drugs that help increase the flow of urine by reducing the concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. It helps the body eliminate salt (sodium) and water with these so-called "water tablets." Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, and indapamide.

Diuretics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diuretics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides diuretics market global forecast insights and diuretics industry analysis on diuretics global market size, diuretics global market growth drivers and diuretics global market trends, diuretics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and diuretics market growth across geographies. The diuretics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

