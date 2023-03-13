Antigal Winery & Estates Receives a Top Honor in Global Best of Wine Tourism Awards
UNO Malbec, a signature wine of Antigal Winery & Estates
Antigal's modern production techniques work in perfect harmony with the historic architecture of this important landmark winery.
Mendoza is one of the great wine capitals of the world.
Antigal Winery, Mendoza, Argentina receives silver honors in "Architecture and Landscape" category of 2022 Global Best of Wine Tourism Awards
Antigal has achieved the very best in high-tech functionality within the structure of an historically important landmark in the region improving visitor experience and impact on the environment.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Wine Capitals Network distinguished Antigal Winery & Estates with a prestigious honor in its annual Global Best of Wine Tourism Awards 2022. Great Wine Capitals is a network of major global cities in both northern and southern hemispheres which share a key economic and cultural asset: their internationally renowned wine regions.
— Alessandra Cartoni, CEO
Antigal Winery participated for the first time in the category “Architecture and Landscape” earning the silver distinction for the Mendoza winery. Judges in this category assess the architectural merits of a facility against the background of how the architecture and panorama promote the winery as well as renovations and additions to improve the impact for the visitor and the environment.
“Mendoza province is one of ten regions that are part of the global network of the Great Wine Capitals, and we are very proud to be recognized with this award,” says Alessandra Cartoni, Chief Executive Officer. Antigal winery was rebuilt on the site of an historic winery in Russell, Maipu, Mendoza, Argentina whose origin dates back to 1897. While respecting the original historic structure, the winery completed a refurbishment in early 2000 and continuously upgrades its facilities and programs. Antigal winery has achieved the very best in high-tech functionality within the structure of an historically important landmark in the region improving visitor experience and impact on the environment. The historic building houses a state-of-the-art facility whose gravity-flow platform system allows for a largely “hands off” approach to winemaking eliminating the need for forceful pumps and crushers,” she continued. According to Great Wine Capitals, the motivation behind the Best of Wine Tourism awards is to benefit the whole global wine industry by raising wine tourism standards on an ongoing basis. A Best of Wine Tourism award is a mark of genuine top quality, innovation, a range of services or an experience that has met their aspirational requirements.
About Great Wine Capitals
Since 1999, Great Wine Capitals has developed and introduced several projects, initiatives and programs designed to achieve excellence in tourism, business services and education within the global alliance of ten world class wine regions at a time when interest in wine tourism globally continues to grow strong. Member cities are Adelaide (South Australia ), Bilba Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Cape Town (South Africa), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco | Napa Valley (USA), Valparaìso | Casablanca Valley (Chile) and Verona (Italy). Over 20 million visitors per year visit these 11 cities to discover more about innovative wine tourism projects from winery restaurants to hands-on visitor experiences, to tailored food-and-wine matching tasting experiences. The highly successful annual ‘Best of Wine Tourism’ awards reward success across seven categories including Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences, Accommodations, Wine Tourism Restaurants, Art and Culture, Architecture & Landscapes, Wine Tourism Services and Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices. National winners go on to compete for the prestigious international prizes. Several hundred properties from all continents compete for titles. For more information, www.greatwinecapitals.com
ABOUT ANTIGAL
Antigal Winery & Estates is a family-owned vineyard-based company and one of the oldest wineries in Argentina. Founded in 1897, in the first wine-growing area of Mendoza at the Andes foothills, its estate mountain vineyards drive balanced flavor development and livelier, more intense wines. With high altitude vineyards and poor, rocky soils, the grape vines work harder and produce more complex flavors that enhance the best expression of the fruit. Antigal’s fine wine portfolio has earned a reputation worldwide for the quality of its wines that express the essence of Mendoza’s terroir. Its unique packaging includes a distinctive number 1 hand-carved from a barrel stave. Antigal’s signature UNO wines celebrate inspiration and connecting with others. Vineyard ownership and sustainable practices remain key to consistent quality and artisan winemaking underscores a faithful commitment to making wines of character and integrity.
Antigal wines are imported by Cork Alliance, Miami Florida.
Media and Influencers: For a sample of the new Antigal 2019 UNO Malbec or to schedule a visit to the winery, please contact Patricia Schneider at pschneider@antigal.com.
Patricia Schneider
Antigal Winery & Estates
+1 415-717-7595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Excellence in Architecture and Landscape