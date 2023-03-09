Varla Announce the Launch of 2 New Affordable Electric Scooters for Daily Commute

commuter scooter

Varla releases two new electric scooters recently, Falcon and Wasp, which offer an unparalleled combination of portability and value for money.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varla, a leader in electric scooter innovation, has recently announced the launch of two new mobility scooters, Falcon and Wasp, which offer an unparalleled combination of portability, reliability, and value for money. The Falcon and Wasp models have been designed to meet the needs of commuters and anyone looking for an eco-friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation.The Wasp motor scooter , weighing just 33 lbs, is one of the lightest electric scooters available in the market today. With its double brake safety system, featuring a front electronic brake and rear disc brake, it provides riders with a safe and secure ride. The scooter's 350W hub motor, powered by a 16A speed controller, can provide a peak power output of 500W, allowing riders to tackle roads easily and climb up to a 12% slope.The Falcon commuter scooter , priced at $899.00 now, is equipped with a 500W hub motor that can provide a peak power output of 700W, making it one of the most powerful adult electric scooters on the market. With its 10.4 Ah 48V lithium-ion battery, it has a range of up to 25 miles per charge and a top speed of 22 mph, allowing riders to travel farther and faster than ever before. The Falcon model also features dual suspensions, both front, and rear, to provide a smooth and comfortable ride even on rough terrain."We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new electric scooters, the Falcon and Wasp. We have designed these scooters with the needs of commuters and eco-conscious riders in mind," said a Varla representative. "Our scooters are not only affordable and value for money, but they also offer impressive features that set them apart from the competition. We are confident that our customers will love the Falcon and Wasp models.”Both Falcon and Wasp models are equipped with dual LED lights, including headlights and taillights, to ensure visibility and safety during nighttime rides. They also have digital LED screens that indicate the scooter's working status and thumb throttles, which are easy to operate. The wide decks of both models provide ample space for riders to stand side by side, while the folding system makes them easy to carry and store.The Falcon and Wasp models are environmentally friendly and designed to reduce carbon emissions, making them an excellent choice for eco-conscious consumers. The Wasp model is priced at $499.00 now, while the Falcon model is priced at $899.00. Both models are now available for purchase on the Varla website.ABOUT VARLA:Varla is a leading motor scooter manufacturer committed to providing innovative, eco-friendly, and cost-effective transportation solutions. With a focus on quality and reliability, Varla's mission is to create a sustainable future by providing products that reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner environment. Varla's electric scooters are designed to meet the needs of commuters and urban dwellers, offering unparalleled portability, reliability, and value for money.For more information and to purchase the Varla new scooters please visit the official website.

Is spending $1700 too much for an electric scooter?