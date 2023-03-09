HEISHA launches the M30 compatible car rooftop drone dock DCap Pro

vehicle-mounted drone dock

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DCap Pro is a rooftop drone dock for vehicles, it works with any car model, and is compatible with 2s to 14s LiPo battery cells based drones, including DJI M30 and M3T, which is the one and only drone charging solution you can find for M30 and M3T worldwide.

Based on the DCap Pro, you can adopt the FlytBase’ FlytNow software to remotely control the drone to autonomous takeoff, land, and recharge. DCap Pro also comes with a Q100 remote diagnosis system to minimize your maintenance work.

Shoot your travel in a cool and easy way

DCap Pro drone charging dock can be installed in any car model like a car rooftop cargo carrier, it allows anyone to shoot the trip from the aerial view even if you just got your first drone.

Why the compatibility matters most?

The controlling experience and compatibilities matter a lot, especially the last one, due to the continuous upgrading of drone technologies that happen in every drone brand, new drone models are coming in every year.

Meanwhile, the lifespan of a drone docker can be several years, but a drone may only work for a few years, or even less. What’s more, some drone companies may not survive this economic depression.

DCap Pro car-mounted drone docker is compatible with 2 cells to 14 cells LiPo-powered drones, including DJI M30, M3T, Mini, Mavic, Air, Skydio, Autel, Fimi, and Parrot.

The quickest and easiest way to use a drone

No more unboxing and changing drone batteries every time before a flight, DCap Pro works with any autonomous drone software including FlytNow, which replaces all the manual work with online software, one click to takeoff, the flight route can be preset. Most importantly, no more worry about losing your drone due to the participation of precision landing technology.

If you are in a remote area with poor signal, the optional PDA controlling unit can do the job, only a few clicks on the screen will do all the flight control.

The Q100 remote diagnosis system can easily analyze the error even if you are a hundred miles away from the DCap Pro, you can also remotely restart the system or control a single unit, such as if you forgot to close the canopy after a flight, the Q100 can help.



About HEISHA Tech

HEISHA is a hi-tech company that focuses on the development and production of mansions for robots. Including drones, robot dogs, tracked robots, water robots, humanoid robots, etc. HEISHA endeavors to be the world’s leading one-stop solution provider in bot mansions.

HEISHA DCap vehicle mounted drone dock