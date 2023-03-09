EmpowerU Partners with North Carolina Superintendents Association to Help Solve the Student Mental Health Crisis
Evidence-based online lessons combined with embedded 1:1 coaching is proven to increase student mental health, wellbeing and academics
According to the latest NC Healthy Schools biennial survey, mental and emotional health challenges are increasing among North Carolina high school students”HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the need for student mental health support rises at an unprecedented rate, EmpowerU, a leading provider of evidence-based resilience programs for K-12 school districts, announced today its expansion into North Carolina. The company will be exhibiting at the March 22-24 North Carolina Association of School Administrators Conference in Concord and has already begun partnering with North Carolina school districts to provide solutions for the growing student mental health crisis.
“According to the latest NC Healthy Schools biennial survey, mental and emotional health challenges are increasing among North Carolina high school students,” said Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents Association. “Students are struggling with non-academic barriers to success including stress, lack of focus and overwhelm. Our North Carolina Superintendents Association is always looking for business partners that can bring evidence-based, proven solutions to our member districts that expand their capacity to meet this urgent need for student support.”
EmpowerU’s resilience-building programs combine vital skill-building lessons with 1:1 online daily support by EmpowerU instructors that help students improve emotional wellbeing and meet their goals. The affordable solution creates dedicated time for students to build the tools they need to succeed – in both school and life. The course is aligned with the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and National Health and Wellness standards and measures student growth using the Prochaska/DiClemente Transtheoretical Model of Change.
“What makes EmpowerU’s program unique,” said Michelle Langenfeld, Ed.D. Former Superintendent Green Bay Area Public School District (Wisconsin), “is the 1:1 personalized coaching each student receives via the online portal and the partnership EmpowerU provides to school staff. EmpowerU works in collaboration with school teams - counselors, MTSS coordinators, teachers and school principals - sharing student progress and real-time insights on the live dashboard. This helps to expand a district's capacity to serve more students.”
EmpowerU has programs for families, students, classrooms and educators. And the results speak for themselves. Pre-to post data shows over 90% of students make significant goal progress and over 93% increase confidence, grit and wellbeing. 98.5% of students would recommend EmpowerU to a friend.
“Whatever the needs of your district,” says Katie Dorn, Empower U's Co-founder and CEO, “we have a proven, data-driven solution that is affordable and easy to implement. But most importantly, we’re helping students at a time when they need it most. And that’s the entire mission of our company- to help students become self-directed, confident, engaged learners that can thrive in the face of adversity.”
About EmpowerU
EmpowerU’s highly personalized, data-driven Tier 1 and Tier 2 solutions equip students to be resilient, self-directed learners and reach their goals — without additional hires or a heavy lift from schools. The program provides each student with interactive lessons and personalized coaching, pairing technology with brain research in a unique way that supports students, empowers their growth and improves wellbeing. Multi-year data makes it clear: nobody understands Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and approaches student supports the way EmpowerU does. Learn more at EmpowerU.education
About North Carolina Association of School Administrators
NCASA’s mission is enduring student success through visionary leadership. NCASA provides three key pillars of support to North Carolina school leaders including advocacy, communications, and professional development. NCASA supports its members through focus on providing a definitive voice in law and policy development affecting the daily operations of K-12 public schools across the state and enhancing their professional growth as visionary educational leaders. Learn more at ncasa.net
EmpowerU Co-Founder Katie Dorn talks about how the idea of embedded coaching + skills sparked EmpowerU