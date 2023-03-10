Tamino Minerals Acquires Lithium Property in Prolific Mining District

Acquisition on Lithium Prolific Zone

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- March 8, 2023, the Company is pleased to announce that it has been working with a group of geoscientists to acquire a mining property in South America. The Company has attached a copy of the current location of the claim close to other known Lithium Deposits. Tamino's Peruvian Legal Counsel is elaborating a Legal Opinion to express legal conclusions on the acquisition of their newly acquired Lithium Claims. The Company will provide further details.

The Company is planning to increase its land positions and is currently looking into several projects that will require additional work.

The relationship with Executive Industries, a division of a subsidiary of Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) has provided the Company with great advice since it engaged them in December of 2020. The Company plans to continue to work with them.

Mr. Dale Barlage has not contacted the company and management plans to continue to pursue litigation against him. The Mexican Government has not responded in full to these requests, the Company still expecting to hear from him.

The Mexican Government has not responded in full to these requests, the Company is still expecting to hear from them.

Management will continue to pursue its way to resolve this via arbitration using the International Chamber of Commerce, an arm of the World Trade Organization. As mentioned, Mexican authorities have failed to fully inform the Company on the status of this investigation, the Company would like to reinsure that it stands strong behind this claim.

Recently a summit was held in Mexico City where North American leaders met, that includes Justin Trudeau, where he requested President Lopez Obrador to abide to the rules of the recently signed new Trilateral Agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico. The Company hopes that this reminder works in favor Tamino’s shareholders.

As mentioned before, the Company’s authorized share count is 1 billion common chares. The number of outstanding shares is 574,585,278. The Company hereby reports that it has a total float in the market of 149,811,161 common shares. It’s important to know that the float has not changed in 8 years.

Company management intends to acquire new lithium claims in Peru and other South American countries with the primary intent to acquire battery metal claims. The Company will soon provide an update on this acquisition, several company advisors have mentioned that its making great progress on this matter, as they are currently negotiating on behalf of the Company in South America. The Company will be providing details of this exciting new endeavour shortly.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is trying to announce the acquisition of lithium and nickel claims and it has been very successful in doing so recently.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to the Company strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.