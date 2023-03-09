L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 39 Cover Revealed
Tom Wood's illustration "Wyvern Crucible" is the cover art for "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39."
The cover art for Writers of the Future Volume 39 was revealed to an international online audience by the cover artist Tom Wood.
To follow in the footsteps of true art legends that have graced the cover of Writers of the Future is a milestone I couldn’t have imagined or be prouder to be part of.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cover reveal for “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39” occurred last Wednesday night in an online event with guests spanning the globe. Tom Wood, Illustrators of the Future judge and the cover artist, was on hand to release the cover art, titled “Wyvern Crucible,” along with bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson, who wrote the cover story based on the illustration, “Fire in the Hole.” The book immediately hit #1 on two bestseller lists.
Tom Wood is a fantasy art illustrator among the best-selling poster artists in the US and Canada. The “Tom Wood Fantasy Art” brand has sold millions of products since 2005. His creations of dragons and medieval, death-defying warriors have become iconic images of fantasy culture across America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, as a commercial artist, Tom’s clients have included well-known companies: Warner Brothers, Disney, NBA, NFL, MLS, Reebok, Gatorade, and the NCAA. He has been an Illustrators of the Future judge since 2021. On being a judge, Wood stated, “The road to becoming a professional artist is not for the meek. It is the responsibility of artists who have been fortunate enough to see that dream realized to help guide and foster the next generation of talented youth. The Writers and Illustrators of the Future selflessly embodies that goal like no other program on the planet. It’s an honor to be associated with such an amazing organization and the esteemed panel of judges that assembles for just that purpose.”
About the cover painting, Wood said, “To follow in the footsteps of true art legends that have graced the cover of Writers of the Future is a milestone I couldn’t have imagined or be prouder to be part of.” See the history of the covers and their artists at www.writersofthefuture.com/the-anthology.
Attendees of the online event were quick to make known their excitement for the cover art.
“Another excellent cover on a most excellent anthology!” – WM
“What an amazing cover. Can’t wait to read the story that goes with it.” – JH
“The cover is simply awesome!” – ES
“*Gasp* worthy!” – DRA
“This cover is just beyond! The best yet!” – DLL
“EXCELLENT cover! Always leading the pack.” – TD
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 36 ”New York Times” bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
