The Mexican Red Cross recognizes Olegario Vázquez Aldir for his humanitarian commitment
The medal recognizes the efforts of Vázquez Aldir's outstanding humanitarian work in support of the Mexican Red Cross and society in general.
I am convinced that the business sector has to continue putting its proven methods at the service of society. And especially at the service of those who need it most.”CDMX, MEXICO, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican Red Cross awarded its highest distinction, the Grand Cross, to Olegario Vázquez Aldir, executive president of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles.
— Olegario Vázquez Aldir
The businessman has shown an unwavering commitment to the Red Cross, actively collaborating to improve the institution's capabilities to provide medical and emergency care to the population in crisis and disaster situations.
During the event held at the Camino Real Polanco Hotel in Mexico City, Fernando Suinaga Cardenas, national president of the Red Cross, highlighted the award winners' altruistic trajectory and congratulated the women who make up the institution.
In his speech of gratitude, Olegario Vázquez Aldir highlighted the importance of the work carried out by the Mexican Red Cross and reiterated his commitment to the institution and society in general.
"The pandemic allowed us to reevaluate the role of the human being as part of a collective entity and to question our capacity to solve problems on our own. As never before, we have realized that humanity is not the sum of isolated individuals, but a social being that beats to the same rhythm and that everything we do as individuals has an impact on the future of all," said Vázquez Aldir.
Accompanied by his family, the executive of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles called for solidarity from all fronts, with particular emphasis on the business sector to act for the benefit of the country and those who need it most.
"I am convinced that the business sector has to continue putting its proven methods at the service of society. And especially at the service of those who need it most. Solidarity and compassion must become a permanent reflection of our society". And companies, he insisted, must take the lead in this awareness.
Other outstanding leaders also received the medal, such as Ninfa Salinas Sada, president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas' Azteca Foundation; Carmen Lebrija Pariente, national president of Damas Voluntarias de la Cruz Roja; and Carlos Slim Domit, chairman of the Board of Directors of Telmex.
