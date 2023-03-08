Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") SLNG, a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, Stabilis reported revenues of $29.6 million, a 15% increase sequentially and a 42% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year growth was primarily the result of 1.1 million additional LNG gallons delivered, higher natural gas prices, and additional rental and service revenue.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million in the quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a loss of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $3.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Results

Full year 2022 revenues totaled $98.8 million, an increase of 43% compared to $69.2 million reported in 2021.

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.2 million for the full year, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $7.6 million for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million in 2022, compared to $5.2 million in 2021.

The Company generated positive cash flows from continuing operations of $13.6 million during 2022, compared to $4.7 million in the prior year. Cash on hand as of December 31, 2022 was $11.5 million and the Company has $1.0 million of available liquidity under its current bank agreement.

"We made tremendous progress both operationally and financially in 2022." commented Westy Ballard, President and CEO. "The cost rationalization and pricing strategies I discussed on previous calls have improved profitability and delivered strong operating cash flows in a difficult and uncertain economic environment. Additionally, we began to lay the foundation for expansion into exciting new markets and look forward to building on this foundation in 2023 and beyond."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call can access the live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/47612 or dial +1 888-506-0062; passcode 376150. International callers should dial +1 973-528-0011; passcode 376150. A replay of the call will be available until April 9, 2023. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 47612. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 47612. A replay of the call will also be available in the investor center on the Stabilis website (www.stabilis-solutions.com).

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenues: Revenues $ 29,587 $ 25,819 $ 20,880 $ 98,823 $ 69,171 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 22,749 19,904 17,915 77,694 55,216 Change in unrealized loss (gain) on natural gas derivatives 905 (926 ) - 878 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,548 3,658 3,234 13,191 13,792 Gain from disposal of fixed assets - 46 - (34 ) (24 ) Depreciation expense 2,075 2,115 2,241 8,664 8,894 Impairment of right-of-use lease asset - - - - 376 Total operating expenses 29,277 24,797 23,390 100,393 78,254 Income (loss) from operations before equity income 310 1,022 (2,510 ) (1,570 ) (9,083 ) Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations: Income from equity investment in foreign joint venture 755 205 879 1,881 2,146 Foreign joint venture operating related expenses (44 ) (91 ) (171 ) (283 ) (363 ) Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations 711 114 708 1,598 1,783 Income (loss) from operations 1,021 1,136 (1,802 ) 28 (7,300 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (154 ) (150 ) (135 ) (591 ) (324 ) Interest expense, net - related parties (50 ) (49 ) (136 ) (179 ) (577 ) Other income (expense) (86 ) (28 ) 27 (185 ) 1,058 Total other income (expense) (290 ) (227 ) (244 ) (955 ) 157 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 731 909 (2,046 ) (927 ) (7,143 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 513 (115 ) 258 265 487 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 218 1,024 (2,304 ) (1,192 ) (7,630 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (553 ) (1,301 ) (40 ) (1,994 ) (168 ) Net loss $ (335 ) $ (277 ) $ (2,344 ) $ (3,186 ) $ (7,798 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.44 ) Basic loss from discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.07 ) - (0.11 ) (0.01 ) Basic net loss per common share (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.13 ) (0.17 ) (0.45 ) Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted from discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.07 ) - (0.11 ) (0.01 ) Diluted net loss per common share (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.13 ) (0.17 ) (0.45 ) EBITDA $ 3,010 $ 3,223 $ 466 $ 8,507 $ 2,652 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,915 $ 2,297 $ 716 $ 9,613 $ 5,177

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,451 $ 910 Accounts receivable, net 16,326 9,397 Inventories, net 205 258 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,186 1,522 Assets held for sale 2,049 - Assets of discontinued operations, current - 3,446 Total current assets 32,217 15,533 Property, plant and equipment: Cost 103,368 101,192 Less accumulated depreciation (55,699 ) (47,027 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 47,669 54,165 Goodwill 4,314 4,314 Investments in foreign joint ventures 11,606 12,325 Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets 774 167 Assets of discontinued operations, noncurrent - 832 Total assets $ 96,580 $ 87,336 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,474 $ 5,064 Accrued liabilities 19,642 6,317 Current portion of long-term notes payable 848 855 Current portion of long-term notes payable - related parties 2,435 1,168 Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations 133 292 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,931 Total current liabilities 27,532 15,627 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 8,650 7,608 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion - related parties - 2,435 Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations 183 319 Other noncurrent liabilities 348 - Liabilities of discontinued operations, noncurrent - 288 Total liabilities 36,713 26,277 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,420,067 and 17,691,268 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 100,137 97,875 Accumulated other comprehensive income 82 351 Accumulated deficit (40,371 ) (37,185 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,867 61,059 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 96,580 $ 87,336

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelves Months Ended

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 218 $ 1,024 $ (2,304 ) $ (1,192 ) $ (7,630 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,075 2,115 2,241 8,664 8,894 Stock-based compensation expense 607 602 502 2,348 3,233 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,086 ) Income from equity investment in joint venture (755 ) (205 ) (879 ) (1,881 ) (2,146 ) Distributions from equity investment in joint venture - - 702 1,550 2,089 Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net 142 682 - (1,037 ) - Realized and unrealized (gains) losses from natural gas derivatives, net 1,014 (602 ) - 465 - Impairment of right-of-use lease asset - - - - 376 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,036 ) (513 ) (3,069 ) (7,013 ) (4,450 ) Inventories 29 (35 ) (115 ) 73 (138 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (152 ) (192 ) 1,119 1,395 1,337 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,380 3,904 357 10,554 3,968 Other 223 (8 ) 306 (290 ) 285 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 2,745 6,772 (1,140 ) 13,636 4,732 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 323 180 8 1,061 (435 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,068 6,952 (1,132 ) 14,697 4,297 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of fixed assets (2,186 ) (723 ) (877 ) (3,932 ) (7,625 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - - 35 100 293 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale - 2,049 - 2,049 - Proceeds from sale of the Brazil operations 200 - - 200 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations (1,986 ) 1,326 (842 ) (1,583 ) (7,332 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations - (76 ) 12 (334 ) (188 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,986 ) 1,250 (830 ) (1,917 ) (7,520 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on notes payable - - 1,003 1,000 8,000 Payments on short and long-term notes payable (245 ) (682 ) (424 ) (1,800 ) (856 ) Payments on notes payable and finance leases-related party (586 ) - (7 ) (1,255 ) (3,284 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - - - - (420 ) Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings - (85 ) - (85 ) (430 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations (831 ) (767 ) 572 (2,140 ) 3,010 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations - (55 ) (11 ) (113 ) 2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (831 ) (822 ) 561 (2,253 ) 3,012 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 98 (48 ) (43 ) 14 (119 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 349 7,332 (1,444 ) 10,541 (330 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,102 3,770 2,354 910 1,240 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,451 $ 11,102 $ 910 $ 11,451 $ 910

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings from continuing operations before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) $ (335 ) $ (277 ) $ (2,344 ) $ (3,186 ) $ (7,798 ) Loss from discontinued operations 553 1,301 40 1,994 168 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 218 1,024 (2,304 ) (1,192 ) (7,630 ) Depreciation 2,075 2,115 2,241 8,664 8,894 Interest expense, net 204 199 271 770 901 Income tax expense (benefit) 513 (115 ) 258 265 487 EBITDA 3,010 3,223 466 8,507 2,652 Special items* 905 (926 ) 250 1,106 2,525 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,915 $ 2,297 $ 716 $ 9,613 $ 5,177

* For the three months ended December 31, 2022, special items consist of add-back for change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, special items consist of add-back for change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million and one-time costs related to an expired contract of $0.2 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 special items consist of subtraction for change in unrealized gain on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million.

Special items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 consist of non-cash charges related to the write-off of engineering designs. Special items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the engineering designs, the add backs for executive officer's immediate vesting of restricted stock of $1.8 million, former executive officer's severance and immediate vesting of restricted stock of $1.2 million, impairment charges for settlement of an office lease of $0.4 million, and the forgiveness of indebtedness of a Payroll Protection Act Loan ($1.1 million).

# # # # #

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com: