Parex Resources Announces Record 2022 Full-Year Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") PXT is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022. All amounts herein are in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

"Reflecting on my second year at Parex, I am extremely proud of our team's ability to deliver another year of record results. In 2022, we hit new corporate milestones, generating record cash flow, repurchasing 10% of the public float for the fourth consecutive year while materially increasing the regular dividend, and growing production per share by 23% year-over-year," commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"We have positioned the Company to deliver a step-change in capital efficiency and have outsized exploration potential from a world-class portfolio. Through optimization efforts, implementation of proven technology, and calculated exposure to transformational opportunities, we have built the strategic foundation for sustainable growth that should drive shareholder value in 2023 and beyond."

2022 Key Highlights

Realized record net income of $611 million or $5.38 per share basic (5) .

. Generated record annual funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") of $725 million (2) , up 26% from 2021.

, up 26% from 2021. Achieved full-year average production of 52,049 boe/d (6) , up 11% from 2021.

, up 11% from 2021. Production per share increased by 23% compared to 2021.

Completed the 2022 normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), marking the fourth consecutive year where Parex has purchased the maximum allowable shares per annum under its NCIB programs.

Cumulatively, returned over C$1.3 billion to shareholders over the past five years through dividends and share repurchases, representing over 50% of the Company's current market capitalization.

Strategically deployed working capital to complete a voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring that increases 2023 FFO and free funds flow guidance by $65 million (midpoint) as well as provides the Company with an increased outlook through 2027.

Grew reserves per share (on a boe basis) across proved developed producing reserves ("PDP"), proved reserves ("1P") and proved plus probable reserves ("2P") for the 12 th consecutive year.

consecutive year. Achieved 112% PDP, 128% 1P and 110% 2P reserves replacement ratios.



Key Highlights Subsequent to the Quarter

Successfully started gas reinjection at the VIM-1 Block (50% W.I.), enabling the approximate doubling of liquids production to roughly 4,000 bbl/d in March 2023.

Spud the Chirimoya well on the VIM-43 Block (100% W.I.) in the Magdalena basin, which is currently drilled to a depth of approximately 12,000 feet or roughly 66% completed drilling; this well represents the first of three wells in Parex's 2023 big 'E' exploration program.

Spud the first well of a material, multi-year drilling campaign at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.) in the Northern Llanos.

Parex's Board of Directors declared a Q1 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share or C$1.50 per share annualized, representing a 50% increase from the Company's Q4 2022 regular dividend.

Repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares year-to-date 2023 under the current NCIB.



2022 Full-Year Results

Annual average oil and natural gas production was 52,049 (6) boe/d, up 11% over 2021.

boe/d, up 11% over 2021. Production per share increased by 23% compared to 2021, supported by development drilling and the reduction of 10% of outstanding shares via the completed 2022 NCIB.

Realized record net income of $611 million or $5.38 per share basic (5) .

. Generated record annual FFO of $725 million (2) , up 26% from 2021.

, up 26% from 2021. FFO per share (3)(5) of $6.38, up 38% from 2021, including the cost of the voluntary corporate restructuring.

of $6.38, up 38% from 2021, including the cost of the voluntary corporate restructuring. Produced an operating netback of $59.06/boe (3) and an FFO netback of $38.50/boe (3) from an average Brent price of $99.04/bbl.

and an FFO netback of $38.50/boe from an average Brent price of $99.04/bbl. Incurred $512 million (1) of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 66 gross (48.9 net) wells.

of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 66 gross (48.9 net) wells. Paid $75 million or C$0.890 per share (4)(5) in regular dividends.

in regular dividends. Delivered on track record of shareholder returns by completing the 2022 NCIB, repurchasing the maximum allowable shares (11.8 million shares in 2022) for the fourth consecutive year.

Strategically deployed $100 million of working capital to complete a voluntary, internal corporate entity restructuring that increases 2023 FFO and free funds flow guidance by $65 million (midpoint) as well as provides the Company with an increased outlook through 2027.

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Quarterly average oil and natural gas production was 54,257 boe/d (6) , an increase of 9% over Q4 2021 and 6% over Q3 2022.

, an increase of 9% over Q4 2021 and 6% over Q3 2022. Net income of $250 million or $2.29 per share basic (5) .

. FFO of $85 million (2) , down by 49% from Q4 2021 as a result of the corporate restructuring, which has a cost, in the form of an increased current tax expense for Q4 2022, of $100 million, and FFO per share of $0.78 (3)(5) down by 44% from Q4 2021. Adjusting for the effect of the voluntary restructuring, adjusted FFO was $185 million (2) and 10% higher than Q4 2021; adjusted FFO per share of $1.70 (3)(5) was 22% higher than Q4 2021.

, down by 49% from Q4 2021 as a result of the corporate restructuring, which has a cost, in the form of an increased current tax expense for Q4 2022, of $100 million, and FFO per share of $0.78 down by 44% from Q4 2021. Adjusting for the effect of the voluntary restructuring, adjusted FFO was $185 million and 10% higher than Q4 2021; adjusted FFO per share of $1.70 was 22% higher than Q4 2021. Produced an operating netback of $51.29/boe (3) and an adjusted FFO netback of $37.00/boe (3) from an average Brent price of $88.63/bbl.

and an adjusted FFO netback of $37.00/boe from an average Brent price of $88.63/bbl. Incurred $148 million of capital expenditures (1) , participating in the drilling of 20 gross (14.35 net) wells.

, participating in the drilling of 20 gross (14.35 net) wells. Paid a C$0.250 per share (4)(5) regular dividend.

regular dividend. Working capital surplus was $85 million(2), which decreased by $145 million from Q3 2022 mainly related to the corporate restructuring, which had a cost, in the form of an increased current tax expense for Q4 2022, of approximately $100 million.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(2) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(3) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(5) Based on weighted-average basic shares for the period.

(6) See "Operational and Financial Highlights" for a breakdown of production by product type.

Production Update

Northern Llanos - Arauca and Capachos Blocks (50% W.I.) Update

In the Northern Llanos, on January 21, 2023, the Company proactively shut-in its Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and halted drilling operations at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.), due to heightened security concerns related to peace talks at the Federal Government level in Colombia.

The Company is supportive of the peace process and is proactively working to resume operations by engaging stakeholders at all levels. Recent actions taken by Parex to address the current situation include: Participating in ongoing meetings and discussions with federal and regional authorities; Ongoing engagement with local communities and leadership; and Maintaining business and operational readiness to resume activities once it is safe to do so.

The Company's top priority remains the safety of its employees and contractors. If a timely resolution does not ensue, mitigation plans will be implemented and updated corporate guidance would be provided in due course.

2023 Corporate Guidance Update

For the period of January 1, 2023, to February 28, 2023, estimated average production was approximately 50,700 boe/d; production was affected by the current suspension of operations in the Northern Llanos, specifically Capachos (approximately 6,500 boe/d net impact), less than expected production from LLA-34 (55% W.I.), as well as delays in the start of rig activity at VIM-1 (50% W.I.) and LLA-26 (100% W.I.).

In March 2023, excluding the Northern Llanos (Arauca and Capachos Blocks) area, the Company expects to bring 3,000 to 5,000 boe/d of incremental net production on stream from LLA-26 (100% W.I.), VIM-1 (50% W.I.), and LLA-34 (55% W.I.).

Parex's average production guidance of 57,000 to 63,000 boe/d for FY 2023 had been widened relative to previous years in order to better account for above ground factors that can at times impact Colombian operations.

Parex's 2023 activity plan continues to progress strongly and thus the Company expects to be within its 2023 annual average production guidance range in Q2 2023 and for the FY 2023, assuming a timely resolution at Northern Llanos.

Big 'E' Program - Magdalena - VIM-43 (100% W.I.) - Chirimoya Well Update

"The Chirimoya prospect is in an area where there are stacked reservoirs that we believe highly increase the chance of success and is a transformational prospect that could be one of the most potentially impactful in our big 'E' exploration portfolio," commented Ryan Fowler, Senior Vice President of Exploration.

Chirimoya was spud in January 2023 and is drilling to plan. The well has been drilled to a depth of roughly 12,000 feet, on track to its target depth of approximately 18,000 feet. Initial results are expected in Q2 2023.

To learn more about the Chirimoya prospect at VIM-43, please see the following video .

Return of Capital Update

50% Increase to the Q1 2023 Dividend

As previously announced, Parex's Board of Directors has approved a Q1 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share to be paid on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023, representing a 50% increase from the Company's Q4 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share. The Company first initiated a regular dividend at C$0.125 per share quarterly in 2021.

This quarterly dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Active Share Buyback Program under Current Normal Course Issuer Bid

As at March 7, 2023, Parex has repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares under its NCIB at an average price of C$22.35 per share, for total consideration of roughly C$36 million. Over and above the increased regular dividend, the Company intends on continuing to utilize its current NCIB to return free funds flow back to shareholders.

Sustainability Update

Parex continues to have an uncompromising commitment to ESG. Throughout 2022, we have continued to progress our sustainability strategy and drive ESG leadership, and are being recognized as a top-tier ESG performer. Recent highlights include:

Consistent third-party recognition for Parex's leadership in ESG: Recognized as a best performing ESG company rated by Sustainalytics; Inclusion in the Jantzi Social Index; One of three Canadian-listed exploration and production companies included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and Upgraded rating of "AA" through Morgan Stanley Capital International Inc. ("MSCI").

Progressed the Company's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, achieving a Board diversity target of 30% ahead of the Company's May 2023 aspiration.

Completed the Company's first ever solar farm project, which is located on the Cabrestero Block (100% W.I.) in the Southern Llanos. The system projects to avoid approximately 3,500 tCO2-e per year through the utilization of renewable power.





Operational and Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020 Operational Average daily production Light Crude and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,511 6,376 6,903 7,471 6,831 6,021 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 42,746 41,534 43,063 43,008 38,449 39,197 Crude oil (bbl/d) 53,257 47,910 49,966 50,479 45,280 45,218 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 6,000 11,214 6,750 9,420 10,308 7,800 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 54,257 49,779 51,091 52,049 46,998 46,518 Operating netback ($/boe) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 88.63 79.66 97.70 99.04 70.95 43.30 Oil and gas revenue (excluding hedging)(4) 74.81 67.81 88.13 86.88 60.97 32.55 Royalties(4) (12.88) (11.69) (17.92) (17.68) (9.12) (3.28) Net revenue 61.93 56.12 70.21 69.20 51.85 29.27 Production expense(4) (7.14) (6.61) (7.40) (6.90) (6.29) (5.15) Transportation expense(4) (3.50) (2.72) (3.35) (3.24) (3.03) (3.28) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 51.29 46.79 59.46 59.06 42.53 20.84 Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe)(2) 17.02 36.41 45.07 38.50 33.56 17.52 Adjusted funds flow provided by operations ($/boe)(2) 37.00 36.41 45.07 43.81 33.56 17.52 Financial ($000s except per share amounts) Net income 249,958 96,041 65,632 611,368 303,105 99,322 Per share - basic(6) 2.29 0.80 0.59 5.38 2.42 0.72 Funds flow provided by operations(5) 85,194 168,261 206,412 724,890 577,545 297,041 Per share - basic(2)(6) 0.78 1.39 1.85 6.38 4.61 2.15 Adjusted Funds flow provided by operations(5) 185,194 168,261 206,412 824,890 577,545 297,041 Per share - basic(2)(6) 1.70 1.39 1.85 7.26 4.61 2.15 Capital expenditures(3) 147,746 114,268 127,353 512,252 272,234 144,987 Other long-term asset expenditures 56,415 4,239 65,725 140,266 5,001 (3,723) Free funds flow(3) (62,552) 53,993 79,059 212,638 305,311 152,054 Dividends paid 20,108 35,610 20,042 75,491 47,631 — Per share – Cdn$(4)(6) 0.250 0.375 0.250 0.89 0.50 — Shares repurchased — 24,411 72,363 221,464 218,491 171,514 Number of shares repurchased (000s) 220 1,510 4,489 11,821 12,869 13,852 Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 109,112 120,266 109,323 109,112 120,266 130,873 Weighted average basic 109,107 120,716 111,631 113,572 125,210 138,356 Diluted(8) 109,939 121,600 110,159 109,939 121,600 134,351 Working capital surplus(5) 84,988 325,780 229,763 84,988 325,780 320,155 Bank debt(7) — — — — — — Cash 419,002 378,338 353,025 419,002 378,338 330,564





(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. (2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory". (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure. (4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure. (5) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory". (6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares. (7) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of December 31, 2022. (8) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and stock options outstanding at the period-end. The December 31, 2022 closing stock price was C$20.15 per share.



About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. Parex's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, and the Company has an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

