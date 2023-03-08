INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix" or "the Company") NTNX for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nutanix disclosed on March 6, 2023, that it would fail to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, in a timely manner. The Company stated that the filing will be delayed due to its Audit Committee conducting an investigation with the help of outside counsel. The investigation focuses on "certain evaluation software from one of the Company's third-party providers [that] was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period." The Company added that the investigation was likely to result in "additional costs . . . incurred to address the additional use of the software." Based on this news, shares of Nutanix fell by 7.8% on the next day.

