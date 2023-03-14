Sylvie Beljanski, Esteemed Health Advocate, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CANCER PREVENTION BOOK - 2023”

"We're honored to include Sylvie Beljanski & her book Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure into our BoLAA family."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski, Esteemed Health Advocate, and her book wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CANCER PREVENTION BOOK - 2023”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Sylvie Beljanski and her book Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Her award-winning novel, Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure, revolutionizes the difficult process of finding a reliable, inexpensive treatment, prevention, and cure for eliminating malignant cells naturally. Decades after former President Nixon declared the “war on cancer,” scientists are still baffled by the cause and solution to a disease that has claimed the lives of millions of people.

In her ground-breaking book, Beljanski illustrates how cancer research turned into a billion-dollar business and how the medical and scientific establishment will go to almost any length to try to stop innovation and treatment with natural unpatentable remedies. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases were being diagnosed in 2022, and 609,360 people will succumb in the same year. "With established science's inability to find a remedy, the public is seeking natural treatments that are safe and reasonably priced," says Sylvie Beljanski.

Winning the War on Cancer, The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure goes beyond the usual low-toxin advice. It shares beating and preventing cancer at the DNA level based on the research of scientist Dr. Mirko Beljanski and offers a unique combination of a personal story and details on the suppression of holistic cancer (and other disease) therapies.

100% of the author's proceeds from "Winning The War On Cancer" will be donated to The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to help fund anticancer research to cure cancer the natural way.

