THE MATCH AND THE SPARK Is a Rollercoaster Story of a Transplant Victory
A mother’s memoir recaps the harrowing journey from a life-threatening illness through transplant and recovery.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of Casey Bradley Gent’s THE MATCH AND THE SPARK shows Armin Lear Press’ continuing commitment to serve readers who crave dramatic stories about the resilience of their fellow human beings.
THE MATCH AND THE SPARK offers experience and insight through the lens of a parent, fighting time and protocol to save her chronically ill child. This is not the story of a patient as much as it is the journey of his advocate. Family members and loved ones of a person diagnosed with a serious illness can often battle immense fear, isolation, and guilt. Gent’s memoir illuminates her realization that feeling wrecked does not equal being broken; that in between the sad days, and hospital stays, it is imperative to seek out joyful moments.
Gent’s son’s diagnosis was part of him, but it did not define him. The author learned families with a critically ill child can call out the sickness, and give it a label, without giving the disease complete power over their days.
“Every transplant recipient’s journey is unique, perilous, emotionally charged, and worth celebrating. Casey Bradley Gent’s THE MATCH AND THE SPARK tells the story of her son's path to a kidney transplant with insight, compassion, and an attention to detail that anyone who has lived through (or been witness to) such a procedure will recognize and admire.
"Gent’s book is also a reminder that the outcomes of successful transplants are unpredictable, and often involve more complications—in this case, COVID-19. This book is a valuable document of the author’s commitment to questioning authorities of all kinds (including conventional Western medicine, alternative practitioners, and the spiritual guidance of organized religion) in the cause of saving her son. It is therefore all the more moving as a testament to her faith in the healing powers of love and resilience.”
—Brad Buchanan, author of LIVING WITH GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE: HOW I STOPPED FIGHTING CANCER AND STARTED HEALING
About the Author
Casey Bradley Gent is a Colorado native, wife, and mother to three beloved children. The owner of Snowshoe Studios photography, she has photographed presidents Clinton and Obama, two Super Bowls, and countless weddings. Casey is an outdoor enthusiast who loves to run, hike, and play with her dogs and reindeer in the Colorado mountains.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear Press released its first book in May 2020 and has published 54 books as of this date. The number reflects the acquisition and issuing of second editions of the 5 top sellers for New Horizon Press, which closed its doors February 2021. Its founder has 30 years of publishing experience, and an executive editor with 24 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia and a design team based in Connecticut. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE: The Match and The Spark
SUBTITLE: A Transplant Victory
GENRE: Memoir
AUTHOR: Casey Bradley Gent
PUB DATE: March 9, 2023
ISBN (paperback): 978-1-956450-47-7
(eBook): 978-1-956450-48-4
PRICE: PB $21.95; EP $9.99
