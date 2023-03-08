Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Letter of Intent Due April 7, 2023

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the 2022 Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund (MWHF) program. A Letter of Intent is due by Friday, April 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The last day to submit an application is Friday, May 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The MWHF was established in 2020 as a source of grants to support the creation of quality workforce housing in Nebraska’s older urban neighborhoods. Following a successful round of funding in 2020-2021, the Fund has received a second appropriation totaling approximately $19.7 million.

Eligible applicants are Nebraska based 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) non-profit housing or related service organizations. More details about this funding opportunity are found in the 2022 MWHF Application Guidelines at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/mwhf/. A copy of the guidelines can also be requested by contacting Nick Dropinski at 402-580-0713 or nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov.

The Letters of Intent can be submitted to nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov. Applications may be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System, AmpliFund, at any time after the application live date and before the due date. The application can be found at AmpliFund MWHF Application. Please refer to the Application Guidelines as well.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.cole@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, lori.cole@nebraska.gov.