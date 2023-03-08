Senate Bill 433 Printer's Number 0374
PENNSYLVANIA, March 8 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, further providing for organization.
There were 2,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,952 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 8 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, further providing for organization.