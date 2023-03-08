Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,951 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 188 Printer's Number 0086

PENNSYLVANIA, March 8 - An Act amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, further providing for definitions, for proposed regulations and procedures for review and for final-form regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for review; and providing for concurrent resolution required for economically significant regulations.

You just read:

Senate Bill 188 Printer's Number 0086

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more