Matthew Modine Narrates a New UFO Documentary

1091 Presents: Accidental Truth: UFO Revelations. UFO Documentary from Ron James, narrated by Matthew Modine, releasing digitally on April 18, 2023.

UFO Documentary Produced by Ron James, Matthew Modine, Adam Rackoff, Paul Davids, Jennifer Stein, Hollace Davids and Christopher O'Brien.

Written and Directed by Ron James. Narrated by Matthew Modine.

Releasing Digitally on April 18, 2023.

The truth can no longer be contained by those duty-bound to hide it.

The reality of another intelligence engaging humanity becomes undeniably clear. You will witness revelations from true government insiders that have never been shared with the public.

From over 15 years of interviews and investigation, Ron James painstakingly connects the dots.

Colonel John Alexander, Lue Elizondo, Christopher Mellon, Nick Pope and others help to “accidentally" weave a story that leaves no doubt that another intelligence is somehow operating around us.

Dr. Michio Kaku provides scientific analysis and commentary specific to what we know. Never before has a world-class scientist weighed in so deeply on the topic. Until now.

A collection of contributors from across the field all come together to settle the question. The subject is no longer up for debate. You will experience the proof.

The acknowledgement of another advanced intelligence is only the beginning. This irrefutable truth creates more questions than you can possibly imagine.

“Accidental Truth – UFO Revelations” is being called “a masterpiece” and “one of the best UFO documentaries of all time” by early reviewers.

It has earned 20 festival laurels and 8 awards so far, prior to release in festivals and competitions.

Creator Ron James is the Media Relations Director for MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network.

Featuring Congressman Tim Burchett, Dr. Michio Kaku, Dr. Gary Nolan, Ralph Blumenthal, Nick Pope, Col. John Alexander, Lue Elizondo, Christopher Mellon, Richard Dolan, Mike Bara, Jimmy Church, Dave McDonald, Ron James, Melinda Leslie, Cheryll Jones, Katie Griboski, Elizabeth April and Danny Sheehan.

