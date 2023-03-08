Experience a World Without Color in Norma Lopez-Stewart's Book Series, "The Dark Days Chronicles," Volume 1, "Brydus The Mark."

Norma Lopez-Stewart has released "Brydus the Mark," the first novel in the series "The Dark Days Chronicles."

Mar 8, 2023 - A new and thrilling book, "Brydus the Mark" by Norma Lopez-Stewart, has been released and is already making waves in the literary world. The book takes readers on an imaginative journey to a planet where the latest experimental technologies and cosmetic procedures have transformed the ethnic indigenous into a single color. The peace and tranquility that reigns over the planet are soon shattered when long-hidden secrets are revealed, and the world is plunged into the Dark Days.

The story revolves around a young girl, Brydus, born with a mark that makes her different from everyone else. She is a person of color in a world where pigment has been erased from the skin, and she must leave her family and the safety of her community to find her destiny. Brydus is a passionate, gun-toting, horse-riding woman who encounters many challenges and tribulations on her journey, including danger, adventure, intrigue, romance, and betrayal.

The book offers an exciting and imaginative portrayal of a world that has lost its way, with the hope and resilience of a single individual striving to find her place in the world. It is a story of resistance, hope, and the enduring spirit of human determination.

"Brydus The Mark" is the first book in the series "The Dark Days Chronicles" by Norma Lopez-Stewart that promises to captivate and entertain readers with its imaginative storyline and engaging characters. The author's ability to create a unique and original world and fill it with compelling characters is sure to delight fans of science fiction and fantasy.

About The Author

The author of The Dark Days Chronicles Vol.1 "Brydus the Mark," Norma Lopez-Stewart, was born Norma Lopez in Manhattan, NY, to parents who had escaped the poverty of Cayey Puerto Rico. She knows the struggles of trying to achieve the American dream, having fought to keep her five children warm on one of the coldest days of the year in Reading, PA. Her house was small, with a condemned property sign on the door, but it was home. It was that night, with the wind from a snowstorm blowing open the front door that Norma Lopez-Stewart got down on her knees and prayed for her special gift. A few weeks later, stories began to roll around in her head, and she started writing over twenty years ago. Though she initially wanted to write sappy love stories, she eventually discovered the direction she wanted to go in and began writing The Dark Days Chronicles. The series features kick-ass strong women and the men who love them, and readers are invited to join in on their adventures.

