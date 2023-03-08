Special Purpose Acquisition Companies: The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC Announce Investigation into the following SPACs

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie Briscoe and the securities litigation firm The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC are investigating potential violation of laws in connection with the following special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"): BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital4 Inc. BBAI, Senti Biosciences, Inc. f/k/a Dynamics Special Purpose Corp SNTI, Tango Therapeutics, Inc. f/k/a BCTG Acquisition Corp TNGX, and Boxed, Inc. f/k/a Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp BOXD.

If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about this investigation, please contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC, (972) 521-6868, or via email at WBriscoe@TheBriscoeLawFirm.com. There is no cost or fee to you.

The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full service business litigation and shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 23 years of experience in complex securities litigation and transactional matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005867/en/