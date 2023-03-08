Just Pointblank Wins Innovation in Business Technology Innovator Awards 2022 for Best Web and eCommerce Platform Design Company in Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa - March 8, 2023 - Just Pointblank, a full-service digital agency based in Cape Town, South Africa, is thrilled to announce that it has won the Innovation in Business Technology Innovator Awards 2022 for Best Web and eCommerce Platform Design Company in Cape Town, South Africa.

Innovation in Business is a quarterly online magazine and newsletter brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd. The awards recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence in the use and development of technology, as well as a commitment to innovation and creativity. The awards are highly competitive, and the winners are selected based on the quality of their products and services, customer service, and business practices.

"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence and innovation," said the spokesperson for Just Pointblank. "Our team works tirelessly to deliver beautifully crafted, engaging design that generates meaningful, valuable experiences for our clients. We are proud to have our efforts recognized by such a prestigious organization."

Since opening its doors in 2011, Just Pointblank has delivered hundreds of web and digital experiences for companies around the globe. The company specializes in custom-designed websites, mobile apps, animation, software, UX/UI design, SEO, and brand development. Just Pointblank offers the right mix of digital marketing expertise, personal service, high-speed efficiency, and honest affordability. The company's focus is to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow fast with inspired digital campaigns that drive customer engagement and retention.

"Across the world, companies and organizations - large and small - recognize Just Pointblank's unique value proposition," added Edina Gardos, creative director at Just Pointblank. "We pride ourselves on our lightning speed, global army of digital experts, and anywhere-anytime, can-do attitude to win new business. We are thrilled to be recognized by Innovation in Business for our hard work and dedication."

The team at Just Pointblank is passionate about delivering beautifully crafted digital experiences that help brands grow. The company's vision is to generate meaningful, valuable experiences that take brands to the next level. Just Pointblank is committed to exceptional customer service and always delivers on time and on budget. The company is proud to have a team of experienced and dedicated professionals who are passionate about what they do.

"Our team is made up of talented individuals who are passionate about creating exceptional digital experiences," said Edina Gardos - creative director at Just Pointblank. "We believe that every brand has a unique story to tell, and we work hard to help our clients tell that story in a way that resonates with their audience. We are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses grow fast with inspired digital campaigns that drive customer engagement and retention."

Just Pointblank is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity in the digital space. The company's focus on custom-designed solutions, lightning-fast speed, and exceptional customer service has earned it a reputation as one of the best digital agencies in Cape Town.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/7eWixnjmPrE

"We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional digital experiences for our clients," said Edina Gardos - creative director at Just Pointblank. "Our team is committed to staying on the cutting edge of technology and always pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We are proud to have won the Innovation in Business Technology Innovator Awards 2022 for Best Web and eCommerce Platform Design Company in Cape Town, South Africa, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative and creative solutions for our clients."

For more information about Just Pointblank, please visit https://www.pointblankdesignstudio.co.za/about.html

About Innovationinbusiness.com:

Innovation in Business is a quarterly online magazine and newsletter that offers news and insights from the world of technology and innovation in business. The publication focuses on diving deeper into theconversation surrounding business innovation, from improvements in corporate software to media and technological breakthroughs. Innovationinbusiness.com is brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd., a UK-based B2B digital publishing house since 2010.

