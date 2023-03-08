MDC March 21 program in Lebanon to focus on nuisance wildlife problems

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – Nuisance wildlife problems can be year-round occurrences, but they are particularly prevalent in spring and early summer when animals appear in attics, crawl spaces, gardens, and other sites around your house.

People can learn more about how to resolve wildlife problems at the March 21 “Wildlife Conflict Workshop” at the Laclede County University of Missouri Extension Office. This program, which is being jointly put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and MU Extension, will be from 6-7:30 p.m. The Laclede County Extension Office is located at 186-D North Adams Ave. in Lebanon. People can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190598

For some animals, the arrival of humans can provide many benefits to their lives. Creatures that once had to settle for make-shift shelter arrangements that nature provided now have cozy buildings to crawl into and under. The ongoing problem of finding food has been solved through an abundance of half-full pet food dishes, bird feeders, gardens, and other food opportunities that provide a constant source of sustenance.

Topics that will be discussed at the March 21 event by MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker and the Extension Service’s Jonetta Shaver will include:

Methods/strategies for reducing wildlife conflict

Scare tactics that can make wildlife move on

Habitat management

Regulations about nuisance wildlife

Trapping options

Repellents

What to do when wildlife young are found

Participants must register for this workshop. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

People wanting more information about this event can contact Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or at 417-895-6881, ext. 1644. People can also contact Shaver at ShaverJ@missouri.edu or at 417-532-7125.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.