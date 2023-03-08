Tiptree Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results

Tiptree Inc. TIPT ("Tiptree" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"2022 was a strong year for Tiptree, with our operating businesses performing well. Revenues for the year increased to a record $1.4 billion, while contributing an adjusted return on equity of 13.6%. As we look forward, we see significant opportunities to grow our businesses and are confident in the long-term outlook for the company", said Tiptree's Executive Chairman, Michael Barnes.

Fourth Quarter Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 369,528 $ 319,534 $ 1,397,752 $ 1,200,514 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 871 $ (426 ) $ (8,274 ) $ 38,132 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.09 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Return on average equity 0.9 % (0.4 ) % (2.1 ) % 11.4 % Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ 14,568 $ 16,859 $ 63,401 $ 63,869 Adjusted return on average equity 11.1 % 16.8 % 13.6 % 16.5 % Book value per share $ 10.92 $ 11.22 $ 10.92 $ 11.22

(1) See "—Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

Revenues for the quarter of $369.5 million, an increase of 15.6% from Q4'21, driven by growth in Fortegra's specialty insurance lines and the gain on sale of two product tankers. Excluding investment gains and losses, revenues were up 11.5%.

Net income of $0.9 million compared to net loss of $0.4 million in Q4'21, driven by the gain on sale of two product tankers and growth in our insurance business, partially offset by unrealized losses on Invesque shares and declines in our mortgage business.

Adjusted net income of $14.6 million decreased by 13.6% from $16.9 million in Q4'21, driven by declines in our mortgage business. Adjusted return on average equity was 11.1% for the quarter.

Completed the sale of two remaining product tankers for $49.0 million, representing a gain of $13.6 million, or 44% as compared to Q3'22 book value. Total proceeds from dry-bulk vessel and product tanker sales in 2022 were $116.7 million, or a net gain of $34.8 million.

Declared a dividend of $0.05 per share (an increase of 25%) to stockholders of record on March 20, 2023 with a payment date of March 27, 2023.

Full-Year 2022 Summary

In June 2022, Tiptree closed the previously announced $200 million strategic investment in Fortegra by Warburg Pincus. As part of the closing, $113 million of Tiptree's corporate debt was repaid in full. In the year ended December 31, 2022, Tiptree recognized a $63.2 million pre-tax gain in stockholders' equity from the investment in Fortegra, which was partially offset by an increase in deferred tax liability associated with the tax deconsolidation of Fortegra. Of the total deferred tax liability of $44.8 million, $33.1 million impacted net income with the remainder impacting stockholders' equity directly.

Revenues of $1.4 billion, an increase of 16.4% from 2021, driven by growth in our insurance business, increases in charter rates and the gain on sale of five vessels in our maritime operations, and increased revenues from our mortgage servicing portfolio, partially offset by lower mortgage volume and margins and investment losses in 2022 compared to gains in 2021. Excluding investment gains and losses, revenues were up 17.2%.

Net loss of $8.3 million compared to net income of $38.1 million in 2021, driven primarily by the deferred tax liability associated with the tax deconsolidation of Fortegra and unrealized losses on investments, partially offset by gain on sale of five vessels and growth in insurance operations.

Adjusted net income of $63.4 million decreased by 0.7% from prior year, driven by growth in specialty insurance and shipping operations, more than offset by declines in mortgage volumes and margins. Adjusted return on average equity was 13.6%.

The Company repurchased 165,040 shares for the year ended December 31, 2022 at an average price of $10.44 per share.

Segment Financial Highlights - Fourth Quarter 2022 and Total Year 2022

Insurance (The Fortegra Group):

Fourth Quarter Year Ended ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross written premiums and premium equivalents $ 723,773 $ 575,948 $ 2,680,771 $ 2,194,024 Revenues $ 345,408 $ 262,606 $ 1,248,796 $ 984,130 Income before taxes $ 29,093 $ 20,288 $ 68,150 $ 69,857 Return on average equity 23.2 % 17.4 % 14.6 % 17.1 % Combined ratio 89.8 % 89.4 % 90.7 % 90.6 % Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ 23,939 $ 20,382 $ 83,832 $ 66,782 Adjusted return on average equity 29.3 % 27.2 % 26.1 % 22.2 %

(1) See "—Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests.

Fortegra's gross written premiums and premium equivalents increased 25.7% for the quarter and 22.2% for the year driven by growth in U.S. specialty insurance lines and service contract businesses in U.S. and Europe. As a function of Fortegra's premium growth, the combination of unearned premiums and deferred revenues on the balance sheet grew to $2.0 billion, up $348 million, or 21.0%, from December 31, 2021.

Revenues increased 31.5% for the quarter and 26.9% for the year driven by premium growth in specialty admitted and E&S lines, and service contract businesses in U.S. and Europe. Excluding the impact of investment gains and losses, revenues increased by 27.1% for the quarter and 28.7% for the year.

The combined ratio for the quarter was 89.8%, compared to 89.4% in Q4'21 driven by consistent underwriting performance and scalability of the operating platform. Total year 2022 combined ratio of 90.7%, consistent with prior year.

Income before taxes for the quarter was $29.1 million. Total year 2022 income before taxes of $68.2 million compared to $69.9 million in the prior year. Return on equity for 2022 was 14.6%, as compared to 17.1% in 2021, impacted by unrealized investment losses.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $23.9 million, up 17.4% from Q4'21. Adjusted net income for 2022 was $83.8 million, up 25.5% from prior year driven by revenue growth and consistent combined ratio. The adjusted return on average equity was 26.1% for 2022, as compared to 22.2% in 2021, with the improvement driven by strong underwriting and fee income.

In April 2022, Fortegra acquired ITC Compliance GRP Limited for net cash consideration of $15.0 million, which further establishes Fortegra's footprint in Europe and provides a wholly vertical compliance solution for the U.K. automotive market.

In February 2023, Fortegra acquired Premia Solutions Limited, one of the largest providers of automotive protection products in the United Kingdom, for net cash consideration of approximately $20.8 million.

Tiptree Capital:

Fourth Quarter Year Ended ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 24,120 $ 56,928 $ 148,956 $ 216,384 Income before taxes $ 8,459 $ 7,584 $ 32,277 $ 45,617 Return on average equity 21.8 % 14.4 % 16.9 % 22.2 % Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ (787 ) $ 4,559 $ 8,969 $ 28,197 Adjusted return on average equity (2.5 ) % 10.1 % 5.8 % 16.2 %

(1) See "—Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests.

Tiptree Capital income before taxes for the quarter was $8.5 million compared to $7.6 million in the prior year driven by the gain on sale of two tankers.

Tiptree Capital Income before taxes for the year was $32.3 million, down from the prior year as contributions from our maritime transportation business were more than offset by declines in origination volumes and gain on sale margins in our mortgage business.

Maritime transportation income before taxes was $49.8 million in 2022, as compared to $11.6 million in 2021, with the increase driven by the gain on sale of five vessels and cyclically high dry-bulk and product tanker charter rates.

Mortgage income before taxes was $0.9 million in 2022, as compared to $28.4 million in 2021, with the decrease driven by a decline in gain on sale margins, partially offset by higher servicing fees and positive fair value adjustments on the mortgage servicing portfolio.

Corporate:

Corporate includes expenses of the holding company for interest expense, employee compensation and benefits, audit and professional fees, and public company and other expenses. For the quarter, corporate expenses were $12.5 million compared to $17.0 million in Q4'21 and for the year were $46.4 million compared to $50.1 million. The decrease for each respective period was driven by lower incentive compensation expense and interest expense as we repaid our corporate holding company borrowings in June 2022.

Non-GAAP

Management uses Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity as measurements of operating performance. Management believes these measures provide supplemental information useful to investors as they are frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance and comparison among companies. Management uses Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average equity as part of its capital allocation process and to assess comparative returns on invested capital. Adjusted net income represents income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses), and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting. Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity are presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for GAAP net income. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a reconciliation of these measures to their GAAP equivalents.

Tiptree Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets: Investments: Available for sale securities, at fair value, net of allowance for credit losses $ 611,980 $ 577,448 Loans, at fair value 64,843 105,583 Equity securities 85,776 138,483 Other investments 73,025 168,656 Total investments 835,624 990,170 Cash and cash equivalents 538,065 175,718 Restricted cash 12,782 19,368 Notes and accounts receivable, net 502,311 454,369 Reinsurance receivables 1,176,090 880,836 Deferred acquisition costs 498,925 379,373 Goodwill 186,608 179,103 Intangible assets, net 117,015 122,758 Other assets 172,143 146,844 Assets held for sale — 250,608 Total assets $ 4,039,563 $ 3,599,147 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Debt, net $ 259,366 $ 393,349 Unearned premiums 1,357,436 1,123,952 Policy liabilities and unpaid claims 567,193 331,703 Deferred revenue 649,150 534,863 Reinsurance payable 305,097 265,569 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 367,748 306,536 Liabilities held for sale — 242,994 Total liabilities $ 3,505,990 $ 3,198,966 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 36,385,299 and 34,124,153 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 36 34 Additional paid-in capital 382,645 317,459 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (39,429 ) (2,685 ) Retained earnings 54,113 68,146 Total Tiptree Inc. stockholders' equity 397,365 382,954 Non-controlling interests: Fortegra preferred interests 77,679 — Common interests 58,529 17,227 Total non-controlling interests 136,208 17,227 Total stockholders' equity 533,573 400,181 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,039,563 $ 3,599,147

Tiptree Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Earned premiums, net $ 242,531 $ 186,649 $ 904,765 $ 685,552 Service and administrative fees 87,837 69,111 320,720 260,525 Ceding commissions 3,994 2,957 13,880 11,784 Net investment income 2,055 8,565 12,219 17,896 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 19,933 31,082 69,983 151,350 Other revenue 13,178 21,170 76,185 73,407 Total revenues 369,528 319,534 1,397,752 1,200,514 Expenses: Policy and contract benefits 122,252 89,814 452,605 327,012 Commission expense 140,251 104,103 522,686 396,683 Employee compensation and benefits 39,730 60,062 182,657 207,322 Interest expense 5,403 10,784 30,240 37,674 Depreciation and amortization 5,259 6,176 22,973 24,437 Other expenses 31,602 37,704 132,580 142,044 Total expenses 344,497 308,643 1,343,741 1,135,172 Income (loss) before taxes 25,031 10,891 54,011 65,342 Less: provision (benefit) for income taxes 18,913 9,875 50,450 21,291 Net income (loss) 6,118 1,016 3,561 44,051 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 5,247 1,442 11,835 5,919 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 871 $ (426 ) $ (8,274 ) $ 38,132 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.13 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.09 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 36,330,653 33,996,324 35,531,149 33,223,792 Diluted 37,161,862 33,996,324 35,531,149 33,688,256 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

Tiptree Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity

The Company defines Adjusted net income as income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, including merger and acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses) and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting. We use adjusted net income as an internal operating performance measure in the management of business as part of our capital allocation process. We believe adjusted net income provides useful supplemental information to investors as it is frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance between periods and for comparison among companies. Adjusted net income should not be viewed as a substitute for income before taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted net income differently. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests.

We define Adjusted return on average equity as Adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholder's equity during the period. We use Adjusted return on average equity as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted return on average equity should not be viewed as a substitute for return on average equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted return on average equity differently.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 29,093 $ (2,476 ) $ 10,935 $ (12,521 ) $ 25,031 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (10,152 ) 511 (2,076 ) (7,196 ) (18,913 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (2,804 ) 973 (10,495 ) — (12,326 ) Plus: Intangibles amortization (1) 4,083 — — — 4,083 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 47 — (98 ) 1,656 1,605 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 1,813 — 140 — 1,953 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments (939 ) — 1 — (938 ) Less: Tax on adjustments (2) 2,798 (150 ) 1,948 9,477 14,073 Adjusted net income $ 23,939 $ (1,142 ) $ 355 $ (8,584 ) $ 14,568 Adjusted net income $ 23,939 $ (1,142 ) $ 355 $ (8,584 ) $ 14,568 Average stockholders' equity $ 326,431 $ 55,726 $ 70,628 $ 73,789 $ 526,574 Adjusted return on average equity 29.3 % (8.2 ) % 2.0 % NM% 11.1 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 20,288 $ 3,288 $ 4,296 $ (16,981 ) $ 10,891 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (7,281 ) (434 ) (642 ) (1,518 ) (9,875 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 1,272 (723 ) 421 — 970 Plus: Intangibles amortization (1) 3,830 — — — 3,830 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 659 — 4 6,750 7,413 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 82 — 209 — 291 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (1,003 ) — (1,003 ) Less: Tax on adjustments (2) 1,532 (182 ) (675 ) 3,667 4,342 Adjusted net income $ 20,382 $ 1,949 $ 2,610 $ (8,082 ) $ 16,859 Adjusted net income $ 20,382 $ 1,949 $ 2,610 $ (8,082 ) $ 16,859 Average stockholders' equity $ 299,236 $ 62,065 $ 119,016 $ (79,155 ) $ 401,162 Adjusted return on average equity 27.2 % 12.6 % 8.8 % NM% 16.8 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 68,150 $ 874 $ 31,403 $ (46,416 ) $ 54,011 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (21,251 ) (363 ) (5,545 ) (23,291 ) (50,450 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 20,347 (7,003 ) (18,788 ) — (5,444 ) Plus: Intangibles amortization (1) 16,229 — — — 16,229 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2,423 — — 7,093 9,516 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 3,374 — (729 ) 2,108 4,753 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments (939 ) — 3,555 — 2,616 Less: Tax on adjustments (2) (4,501 ) 1,834 3,731 31,106 32,170 Adjusted net income $ 83,832 $ (4,658 ) $ 13,627 $ (29,400 ) $ 63,401 Adjusted net income $ 83,832 $ (4,658 ) $ 13,627 $ (29,400 ) $ 63,401 Average stockholders' equity $ 321,320 $ 57,575 $ 98,373 $ (10,390 ) $ 466,878 Adjusted return on average equity 26.1 % (8.1 ) % 13.9 % NM % 13.6 %

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 69,857 $ 28,407 $ 17,210 $ (50,132 ) $ 65,342 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (18,438 ) (4,882 ) (1,992 ) 4,021 (21,291 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (3,732 ) (5,798 ) (3,091 ) — (12,621 ) Plus: Intangibles amortization (1) 15,329 — — — 15,329 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2,006 331 213 8,581 11,131 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 2,158 — 938 2,171 5,267 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (3,170 ) — (3,170 ) Less: Tax on adjustments (2) (398 ) (624 ) 655 4,249 3,882 Adjusted net income $ 66,782 $ 17,434 $ 10,763 $ (31,110 ) $ 63,869 Adjusted net income $ 66,782 $ 17,434 $ 10,763 $ (31,110 ) $ 63,869 Average stockholders' equity $ 300,820 $ 60,433 $ 113,717 $ (88,111 ) $ 386,859 Adjusted return on average equity 22.2 % 28.8 % 9.5 % NM% 16.5 %

Notes (1) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting. See Note (9) Goodwill and Intangible Assets, net, of the Company's Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. (2) Tax on adjustments represents the tax applied to the total non-GAAP adjustments and includes adjustments for non-recurring or discrete tax impacts. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, included in the adjustment is an add-back of $9.0 million and $33.1 million, respectively, related to deferred tax expense from the WP Transaction.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Book value per share

Management believes the use of this financial measure provides supplemental information useful to investors as book value is frequently used by the financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per share basis. The following table provides a reconciliation between total stockholders' equity and total shares outstanding, net of treasury shares.

($ in thousands, except per share information) As of December 31, 2022 2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 533,573 $ 400,181 Less: Non-controlling interests 136,208 17,227 Total stockholders' equity, net of non-controlling interests $ 397,365 $ 382,954 Total common shares outstanding 36,385 34,124 Book value per share $ 10.92 $ 11.22

