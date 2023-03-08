SmartRent Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Delivers 52% Increase in Revenue and Continues to Drive Margin Improvement

SmartRent, Inc. SMRT ("SmartRent" or the "Company"), the leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the multifamily industry, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Management is hosting an investor call to discuss results today, March 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Financial and Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Revenue of $40.6 million and $167.8 million for Q4 and full year, respectively, up 17% and 52% year-over-year.

SaaS Revenue of $8.1 million and $27.8 million for Q4 and full year, respectively, up 205% and 251% year-over-year.

Net Loss of $(21.4) million and $(96.3) million for Q4 and full year, respectively, down 18% and up 34% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(14.1) million and $(74.7) million for Q4 and full year, respectively, up 35% and down 34% year-over year.

$217.7 million in cash as of December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

"Our Q4 results close out a year of durable, top-line growth and margin improvement as we delivered record revenue of $167.8 million in 2022, up 52% over last year," said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. "In addition to our ongoing focus on innovation, we made meaningful strides to optimize our processes and boost operational efficiency. We remain on track to reach intra-quarter profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis with the substantial organic revenue growth runway that exists."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results:

Total revenue for the year was $167.8 million, up 52% from $110.6 million in 2021, as top line growth continued. Q4 total revenue, which exhibited similar seasonality in the past two years, was $40.6 million, an increase of 17% from Q4 2021. Full-year SaaS revenue increased to $27.8 million from $7.9 million in 2021, a 251% increase, while Q4 SaaS revenue increased to $8.1 million from $2.6 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 205%. Full-year SaaS ARPU for all products increased 93% from $2.76 in 2021 to $5.32 in 2022.

Gross margins for all three revenue streams improved significantly during the quarter from Q3. Hardware increased from 5% to 15%, professional services improved from (92)% to (81)%, and hosted services increased from 51% to 59%. The combination of the three revenue streams resulted in a total gross margin of 9.7% and a gross profit of $3.9 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of improvements.

R&D, Sales and Marketing, and General and Administrative, decreased individually and in aggregate for the quarter. Total operating expenses for the year were $106 million and Q4 operating expenses were $26 million, a $1.7 million improvement from Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(75) million for the full year and $(14) million for Q4, a $4 million improvement from Q3. The Company believes the narrowing of our quarterly Adjusted EBITDA loss will continue as revenue growth is sustained, while simultaneously improving gross margins and managing operating expenses.

Total Units Deployed as of the end of the year were 547,196. New units deployed for 2022 were 207,711, an increase of 24% from 2021. New units deployed for Q4 were 42,787, similar to the seasonality we experienced in 2021. Total Bookings during the quarter were $52 million, and Units Booked were 64,439.

The Company ended 2022 with a cash balance of $218 million and deferred revenues increased from $128 million to $140 million quarter-over-quarter.

Key Operating Metrics Table Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change Total Units Deployed(1) 547,196 339,485 61% New Units Deployed 207,711 167,743 24% Units Booked 282,512 219,901 29% Bookings (in '000s) $242,957 $170,072 43% Bookings SaaS ARPU(2) $4.60 $3.82 20% (1) As of the last date of the quarter. (2) Bookings SaaS ARPU in the quarter refers to average price contracted for smart home deployments.

Financial Outlook

"We believe that 2023 will be another landmark year for SmartRent. By combining sustained top line growth with improved operational and administrative efficiency, we strive to reach profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis as quickly as possible. We remain focused on improving our processes, enhancing the value we provide and executing on our business plan," commented Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer of SmartRent.

SmartRent is providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

Total Revenue of $55 to $58 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(12) to $(8) million

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Total Revenue of $225 to $250 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(25) to $(15) million

The estimates presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates exclude the impact of potential acquisitions, capital markets activities, and unforeseen continued challenges with supply chain and logistics. The estimates are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of demand for its product, execution capabilities and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption "Forward-Looking Statements."

Conference Call Information

SmartRent is hosting a conference call today, March 8, 2023 at 4:30p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. To join the call, please register on the Company's investor relations website here.

A live webcast can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of SmartRent's website.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. SMRT is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company's unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected financial results, product portfolio enhancements, expansion plans and opportunities and earnings guidance related to financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to: (1) execute our business strategy within the smart home technology industry; (2) expand our products and solutions to meet the demands of the market; (3) meet legal obligations, including laws and regulations related to security and privacy; (4) prevent unauthorized or inadvertent access to our information technology systems and customer or resident data; (5) successfully manage the competitiveness of our market and pricing levels of our competitors; (6) hire, retain, manage and motivate employees, including key personnel; (7) successfully manage and ensure that our suppliers produce or obtain quality products and services on a timely basis or in sufficient quantity; (8) successfully manage interruptions to, or other problems with, our website and interactive user interface, information technology systems, manufacturing processes or other operations; (9) successfully identify, acquire, and integrate quality acquisition targets; (10) successfully resolve legal proceedings, recall claims, and governmental inquiries; and (11) acquire and protect our intellectual property and acquire or make investments in other businesses, patents, technologies, products or services to grow the business. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and SmartRent disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, SmartRent also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below by SmartRent, may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

SmartRent is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in its 2023 financial outlook above, in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, SmartRent is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, SmartRent cautions investors that actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.

As detailed in the reconciliations, the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income or loss. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not used as measures of SmartRent's liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

SmartRent's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in a number of ways to assess the Company's financial and operating performance and believes that these measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to SmartRent's results of operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used to identify certain expenses and make decisions designed to help SmartRent meet its current financial goals and optimize its financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in its operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in its business. SmartRent's management believes that investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of SmartRent's ongoing operating performance when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information.

(1) Operating Metrics Defined

SmartRent regularly monitors several operating and financial metrics including the following non-GAAP financial measures which the Company believes are key measures of its growth, to evaluate its operating performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans, measure its progress, and make strategic decisions. The Company's Key Operating Metrics may not provide accurate predictions of future GAAP financial results.

Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs that have been installed (also including customer self-installations) as of a stated measurement date. The Company uses this operating metric to assess the general health and trajectory of its business growth.

New Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs that have been installed (also including customer self-installations) during a stated measurement period. The Company uses this operating metric to assess the general health and trajectory of its business growth.

Units Booked is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs associated with binding orders executed during a stated measurement period. The Company utilizes the concept of Units Booked to measure estimated near-term resource demand and the resulting approximate range of post-delivery revenue that it will earn and record. Units Booked represent binding orders only and accordingly are a subset of Committed Units.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of our recurring SaaS revenue earned in the current quarter.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: We define EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP before the following items: interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA reduced by stock-based compensation expense, non-employee warrant expense, warranty provisions for battery deficiencies, asset impairment, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of derivatives, unrealized gains and losses in currency exchange rates, non-recurring expenses in connection with acquisitions and other expenses caused by non-recurring, or unusual, events that are not indicative of our ongoing business. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to identify controllable expenses and make decisions designed to help us meet our current financial goals and optimize our financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in our operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in our business.

SMARTRENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Hardware $ 87,372 $ 69,629 Professional services 32,301 22,732 Hosted services 48,148 18,276 Total revenue 167,821 110,637 Cost of revenue Hardware 83,289 70,448 Professional services 59,547 38,189 Hosted services 23,637 12,073 Total cost of revenue 166,473 120,710 Operating expense Research and development 29,422 21,572 Sales and marketing 20,872 14,017 General and administrative 55,305 25,990 Total operating expense 105,599 61,579 Loss from operations (104,251 ) (71,652 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,946 (249 ) Other income, net 595 55 Loss before income taxes (101,710 ) (71,846 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 5,388 (115 ) Net loss (96,322 ) (71,961 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (185 ) (226 ) Comprehensive loss $ (96,507 ) $ (72,187 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.96 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 195,575 74,721

SMARTRENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,409 $ 430,841 Restricted cash, current portion 7,057 1,268 Accounts receivable, net 62,442 45,486 Inventory 75,725 33,208 Deferred cost of revenue, current portion 13,541 7,835 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,182 17,369 Total current assets 378,356 536,007 Property and equipment, net 2,069 1,874 Deferred cost of revenue 22,508 18,334 Goodwill 117,268 12,666 Intangible assets, net 31,123 3,590 Other long-term assets 9,521 7,212 Total assets $ 560,845 $ 579,683 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,360 $ 6,149 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,396 22,234 Deferred revenue, current portion 80,020 42,185 Total current liabilities 132,776 70,568 Deferred revenue 59,928 53,412 Other long-term liabilities 3,941 6,201 Total liabilities 196,645 130,181 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 198,525 and 193,864 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 20 19 Additional paid-in capital 615,281 604,077 Accumulated deficit (250,925 ) (154,603 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (176 ) 9 Total stockholders' equity 364,200 449,502 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 560,845 $ 579,683

SMARTRENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (96,322 ) $ (71,961 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,262 463 Amortization of debt discount - 14 Asset Impairment 4,441 - Non-employee warrant expense 289 931 Provision for warranty expense (784 ) 7,634 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 27 Non-cash lease expense 1,405 621 Stock-based compensation related to acquisition 811 812 Stock-based compensation 12,905 7,319 Compensation expense related to acquisition 5,042 - Change in fair value of earnout related to acquisition 310 - Deferred tax benefit (5,720 ) - Non-cash interest expense 107 11 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 117 (39 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 242 226 Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (15,943 ) (23,969 ) Inventory (42,811 ) (15,778 ) Deferred cost of revenue (9,880 ) (9,315 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,366 (11,284 ) Accounts payable 12,446 3,811 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,243 1,605 Deferred revenue 43,691 38,945 Lease liabilities (1,254 ) (449 ) Net cash used in operating activities (81,037 ) (70,376 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for SightPlan acquisition, net of cash acquired (129,676 ) - Payments for iQuue acquisition, net of cash acquired - (5,902 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,113 ) (1,471 ) Payment for loan receivable - (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (130,789 ) (9,373 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on term loan - (4,861 ) Payments of senior revolving facility transaction costs - (658 ) Proceeds from warrant exercise 3 5 Proceeds from options exercise 186 - Proceeds from ESPP purchases 1,125 - Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (4,045 ) - Convertible preferred stock issued - 35,000 Payments of convertible stock transaction costs - (207 ) Proceeds from business combination and private offering - 500,628 Payments for business combination and private offering transaction costs (70 ) (55,981 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,801 ) 473,926 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (264 ) (191 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (214,891 ) 393,986 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 432,604 38,618 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 217,713 $ 432,604 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,409 $ 430,841 Restricted cash, current portion 7,057 1,268 Restricted cash, included in other long-term assets 247 495 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 217,713 $ 432,604

SMARTRENT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (96,322 ) $ (71,961 ) Interest (income) expense, net (1,946 ) 249 Provision for income taxes (5,388 ) 115 Depreciation and amortization 4,262 463 EBITDA (99,394 ) (71,134 ) Stock-based compensation 13,716 8,131 Non-employee warrant expense 289 931 Compensation expense in connection with acquisitions 5,042 - Other non-recurring acquisition expenses 1,197 - Asset impairment 4,441 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 27 Loss on warranty provision - 6,430 Adjusted EBITDA $ (74,709 ) $ (55,615 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005109/en/