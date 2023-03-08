Bright Horizons Launches The Work-Life Equation Podcast

Premiere Episode Features Indra Nooyi, Named Among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women and Prominent Business Executive

Bright Horizons, a leading education and care company, today announced the launch of its new podcast, The Work-Life Equation, featuring candid conversations, and stories from corporate leaders, public figures and everyday people who are balancing life, careers and caregiving. Co-hosted by Bright Horizons Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, entrepreneur, mom, and a champion of women around the world, Priya Krishnan along with best-selling author, advocate and global voice for moms, Christine Michel Carter, the podcast's debut guest is Indra Nooyi, a prominent business executive who has been ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women. Additional guests this season include recording artist Deborah Cox and civil rights leader Alanah Odoms.

"Finding the balance between being a caregiver, finding personal happiness and having success in the workplace is a struggle for many," said Priya Krishnan, Bright Horizons' Chief Transformation Officer. "Christine and I hope that through these candid conversations, caregivers of all kinds can learn from our guests and gain valuable insights whether they are caring for and raising children or transitioning to taking care of the elders in their lives. And hopefully we can all laugh together along the way."

"The 2023 theme for Women's History Month is ‘Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.' I look forward to partnering with Bright Horizons to provide inspirational and informing stories that support working parents – especially women – and meet them where they are," said Christine Michel Carter.

Bright Horizons knows that caregiving doesn't come with a user's manual. Priya and Christine will provide new perspectives on life, work and caregiving, celebrating the ups and downs and helping listeners realize they're not alone in their journey. Every month they will have conversations with guests about the human experience, navigating their own growth raising and learning from their children, and becoming caregivers to their own parents.

Each episode will uncover a different aspect of the caregiving journey – how caregivers navigate some of the most complex aspects of raising children or caring for parents and the partnerships that are essential along the way. Episodes begin with a segment called "Here We Go Conversations" in which Christine and Priya kick off the episode by discussing tough conversations and moments that they have had during the week that listeners can relate to and learn from.

Indra Nooyi, an Indian-American business executive and former chief executive officer and chairperson of PepsiCo. She was the first woman of color, the first woman and the first immigrant to head a Fortune 50 company. Indra touches on her path to success in the workplace and highlights the importance of supporting working women and parents as a whole on their path to growing their families and notes that child care is an essential benefit for employers to be providing to their employees.

Deborah Cox, an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and mother of three. Deborah chats with Priya and Christine about navigating opportunities in her career while balancing her children and family, supporting her children on their individual journeys and how to take it one day at a time and continue to move forward.

Alanah Odoms, a civil rights leader, mother and the executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana and the first Black woman to lead the ACLU. Alanah discusses how parents can create a world that they want their children to inherit and how parents can communicate with their children on tough topics in the news. She also talks about practicing self-love to empower yourself and others and how she is working to create a pipeline for future women and women of color to succeed.

About Priya Krishnan

Entrepreneur, mom, and a champion of women around the world, Priya loves work, life, and everything in between. She came to Bright Horizons after founding and running India's largest childcare business. Priya is the winner of many awards for her work in the space -- Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Turk, FT1000 for Asia, and Red Herring Asia, to name a few – and is today Bright Horizons' Chief Digital and Transformation Officer. She also has a bachelor's degree in engineering, an MBA from London Business School, and a unique perspective on what fits work and life together.

About Christine Michel Carter

Senior Forbes Women Contributor, novelist, and author of the children's book "Can Mommy Go To Work?" Christine is an award-winning advocate defying the stereotypes and expectations that block ambitious women from crushing it at work and at home. She is also an advisory board member of Mom Congress; she has worked on the maternal initiatives of Vice President Kamala Harris; and she has received a Congressional Citation from the U.S. Senate for going "above and beyond in ensuring that Black Moms and Moms of Color have access to important health information for their children and families."

To learn more about the podcast, visit www.brighthorizons.com/work-life-equation. The podcast will be available across podcast hosting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube with new episodes available every other Wednesday. More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,400 of the world's leading employers. Bright Horizons' early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

