03/08/23 – HAWAI‘I MARINERS ADVISED TO SECURE VESSELS DURING HIGH WINDS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: March 8, 2023

HAWAI‘I MARINERS ADVISED TO SECURE VESSELS DURING HIGH WINDS

(HONOLULU) – Two boats broke loose from moorings overnight on Maui, due to strong winds. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is advising mariners to take steps to ensure their vessels are secure.

DOBOR is aware of a 45-foot vessel grounded about 50 yards from the break wall outside Lāhainā Harbor. The owner has insurance and is in touch with his carrier and is expecting to begin salvage tomorrow.

A 30-foot sailing vessel is also 30 yards off the breakwater from 1403 Front Street in Lāhainā.

Winds are particularly strong on Maui currently. There are unconfirmed reports of additional groundings elsewhere around the island.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT

Dan Dennison

DLNR Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]