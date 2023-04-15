Author Teaches Life Lessons Through Worthy Windows

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You can be on the outside looking in, or the inside looking out. Either way, you get your view of what the world’s about,” writes R.J. Snyder in her beautiful poetic prose, “Little Window Visits: On Lindenpopper Lane.”
A poetry narrative inspired when the world was being viewed through windows as Covid-19 hit the globe, “Little Window Visits” follows the young boy Tommy Tillford who accidentally breaks a window with his baseball. The homeowner, Miss Ruby Bella Rinn, shows mercy and gives grace instead of scolding and taunting the young boy.
Miss Ruby Bella Rinn takes Tommy on a journey down Lindenpopper Lane. From breaking one window to viewing other people’s windows, Tommy gets a glimpse of the life other people live and learn from them, gaining perspective from the outside and understanding the significance of service to others. With this, Tommy is able to serve his own grandmother during a visit to the Mercy Care Home, where he communicates with her through a window.
A teacher by profession for 44 years, author R.J. Snyder is concerned about children’s critical needs and is passionate about nurturing her family, weaving the fabric of music throughout life, and proclaiming the Gospel message. She wrote “Little Window Visits” when her grandson was born at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and paid a visit to his 91-year-old Great Grandmother, Helen, through the little window of the care facility. The author dedicates the book to Nana Helen and others confined to care facilities in a time when the world connected through glass windows.
These visits give valued views from worthy windows, Snyder further provides select Scripture passages to give a clearer view into the ultimate love and salvation found when we come to believe in and follow the lessons of Jesus Christ. Like the broken window, His grace can restore the brokenness in our own lives.
Guyla Mills, a professional journalist, writes, “‘Little Window Visits" guides the young reader along an uplifting, multi-generational encounter with truth... As the adolescent protagonist receives undeserved grace from an older, wise woman, his journey ultimately culminates in redemption. This book is highly recommended as a tool for parents, grandparents, and anyone who wants to share the salvation message with a young person.”
In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, “Little Window Visits” will grace the upcoming London Book Fair 2023 and Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. Get a copy now, available on Amazon and other major online platforms.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
