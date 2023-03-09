Loren Data Launches New Annual Plan with Self-Enablement Process for ECGrid Network

ECGrid Express LD.COM

Loren Data has created ECGrid Express, a program allowing EDI-capable businesses to quickly onboard the ECGrid network.

MARINA DEL RAY, CA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp., a B2B messaging platform technology leader, announced today a new expedited process for select clients to onboard their ECGrid network.

In response to a demand in the market, Loren Data created ECGrid Express, a program that allows EDI-capable businesses with low EDI transaction volumes and trading partners to quickly onboard the ECGrid network with complete control. Through a simple online registration process, users gain access to the entire ECGrid network, including their own portal interface and all of ECGrid's innovative features. Once on the network, users self-enable their connectivity to trading partners and begin exchanging EDI transactions almost immediately.

"Supporting EDI can be a challenge for many businesses, especially small suppliers to retailers. The delay in implementation can impact their supplier scores and result in costly chargebacks," states Loren Data's CPO, Jon Gatrell. "We developed ECGrid Express so organizations could set up their EDI VAN connection in mere hours to start exchanging data with their trading partners quickly."

ECGrid Express is offered for a pre-paid annual fee, with multiple tiers available. Organizations can control their EDI implementation on their terms, budgets, and timelines and avoid the hassle of monthly invoicing, all with the same reliable ECGrid network backbone customers know and trust.

About Loren Data Corp:

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings, ECGrid, Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

