Derby Barracks - Larceny (Request for Information)
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A5000751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/12/2023 between 0200 – 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Mobile Home Park, US Route 5, Derby
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Robert McTheeny
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/12/2023 at 1500 hours a report was received of a stolen snow blower from a home at the Derby Mobile Home Park off US Route 5 in Derby. Robert McTheeny stated his black and grey Craftsman snow blower was stolen between 0200 and 1100 hours on this date.
At this time, it is unknown who took the snow blower. Leads are being investigated and the snow blower has been reported to have been seen in Newport City. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881