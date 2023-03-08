Submit Release
California Supreme Court overturns Shasta County first degree murder conviction

In 2017, Heather Rose Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in Shasta County Court for the death of her five-day-old daughter, as the infant had been poisoned with morphine and methamphetamine through the mother’s breast milk. The state Supreme Court’s seven justices, however, all concurred on an opinion that ruled death by poisoning is not inherently first-degree murder.

