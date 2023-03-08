In 2017, Heather Rose Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in Shasta County Court for the death of her five-day-old daughter, as the infant had been poisoned with morphine and methamphetamine through the mother’s breast milk. The state Supreme Court’s seven justices, however, all concurred on an opinion that ruled death by poisoning is not inherently first-degree murder.
You just read:
California Supreme Court overturns Shasta County first degree murder conviction
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.