Study of MLB Ticket Prices Shows that Wednesday Games are the Cheapest Day; 27% Less to Attend than a Saturday Game

Average MLB Ticket Price by Day

We analyzed ticket sales from 20,000 Major League Baseball games to determine which are the most popular days to attend, and which days sell the fewest tickets.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attending an MLB game on a budget just requires some flexibility to get the best price. The best deals on tickets for your favorite team are likely to be on midweek games. Our team analyzed ticket sales data from 10-years of MLB games, which included sales data for all 30 teams. We pooled this data in order to come up with the average ticket sales price by day of the week, and here are the top three things we discovered:

1. Saturday is the most popular day to attend an MLB game

The day of the week with the highest Average Ticket Price (ATP) is Saturday, which is the most popular day to attend an MLB game. The revenue from Saturday ticket orders was 30% higher than either Friday or Sunday, and the ATP of $78.61 was the highest of the week. For Saturday games, there were nearly 1 million more tickets sold in comparison to the sales of the next highest volume selling day of the week.

Sunday comes in as the second most popular day to attend a game based on the quantity of tickets sold and total gross revenue. Sunday has a slightly lower ATP ($67.93) than Friday ($69.60) which is the 3rd most popular day to attend an MLB game. It is 15% cheaper, on average, to purchase tickets for a Sunday game than the cost to buy those same tickets for a Saturday game.

2. Wednesday MLB games are the least expensive to purchase

MLB games on Wednesday are the least expensive games to attend. Wednesday game carry an ATP of $56.19, which is just a fraction lower than the ATP on Tuesday games ($56.64). While Wednesday is the cheapest day to attend, the MLB games with the most open seats happen on Monday. Total sales for Monday games are lower than any other day of the week, which is likely attributable to fact that MLB teams schedule fewer games on Monday. During the upcoming 2023 season there are 259 total Monday MLB games, which is the second fewest games by day.

3. For the 2023 MLB season, Thursday is the day with the fewest games scheduled

Thursday is the least active day for MLB games in 2023, with only 228 regular-season games being played. The busiest day of the week for MLB games is Saturday with 406 games.

