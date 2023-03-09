Digital Health Startup Augment Therapy Announces Partnership with National Managed Care Organization, CareSource
The objective of this pilot is to expand rehabilitative care through augmented reality therapy exercises from Augment Therapy’s immersive gaming software.
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augment Therapy®, a digital health company enhancing rehabilitative healthcare and exercise through immersive and gamified technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership and pilot program with CareSource, a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization. The pilot program will take place in the state of Ohio and will cover a variety of provider settings in four partner locations. The sites will range from pediatric children's hospitals servicing inpatient and outpatient care, adult rehab and skilled nursing facilities, and provider focused at-home healthcare.
The objective of this pilot program is to expand rehabilitative care through augmented reality therapy exercises provided by Augment Therapy’s immersive product offerings. Unique to Augment Therapy’s software, its proprietary MOCAST™ patent-pending technology offers full-body skeletal tracking using computer vision technology where wearables are not required for interactive therapy sessions. Therapy through evidence-based gamified exercise offers a more engaging experience for patients while providers can easily monitor progress at any time.
“Our mission at CareSource is to make a lasting difference in our members’ lives by improving their health and well-being,” said Beejadi Mukunda, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for CareSource Ohio. “We are committed to working with partners like Augment Therapy and other organizations across the country to support innovations in healthcare and wellness. Exercise and improving fitness are vitally important to improve health and prevent illnesses. Our relationship with Augment Therapy will help shape the future of improving wellness, enhancing rehabilitation and restoration of functional mobility for our members in communities we serve.”
The research component of this pilot will showcase how access to Augment Therapy encourages children, adults and seniors to participate in increased exercise opportunities, while determining feasibility and adherence rates of using Augment Therapy for coordinated care; both in the clinic and at-home environments. Expected outcomes include increased engagement and compliance in rehabilitative care, which could further impact a reduction in the duration of inpatient stays, increased functional mobility levels, reduction of risk associated with readmissions as well as increased overall patient satisfaction.
Having been a physical therapist for over twenty years, Augment Therapy’s co-founder, Lindsay Watson PT, MPT, knew far too well that one of the most difficult aspects of her job was keeping her patients engaged and motivated. Seeing limited options for rehabilitative care, Lindsay created Augment Therapy to address this gap in the market. She found a way by creating a therapy software solution that is fun for kids, engaging for adults and an effective tool for providers.
“Augment Therapy has always remained singularly focused on improving the experience of exercise through transformative technology. We want to make it easier for people of all physical and cognitive ability levels to adhere to exercise and we think CareSource is an exceptional partner to bring this to the masses. As a fellow Ohio-founded company, we couldn’t be prouder to positively impact Ohio lives alongside the CareSource team," said Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO and Co-Founder of Augment Therapy.
About CareSource
CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.
For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.
About Augment Therapy
Augment Therapy is an award-winning digital health company that engages patients of all ages and ability levels in immersive, gamified technology to enhance rehabilitative healthcare. Unique to Augment Therapy’s software, its proprietary MOCAST™ patent-pending technology offers full-body skeletal tracking using computer vision technology where wearables are not required for interactive therapy sessions. Therapy through evidence-based gamified exercise offers a more engaging experience for patients while providers can easily monitor progress at any time. Valuable patient data and analytics are built into Augment Therapy’s HIPAA compliant and SOC 2® Type 1 approved software. The platform is designed for inpatient, outpatient, and at home use by healthcare caregivers and their patients. Augment Therapy was co-founded in 2017 by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Augment Therapy was selected as a 2022 Unity for Humanity award recipient. Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit www.augmenttherapy.com.
