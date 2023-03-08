Local Jewelry Design and Manufacturing Company Announces HALLMARK MEDIA Movie Inspired by Their Creator, Dawn Sprong

“The Blessing Bracelet” Movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Easter Sunday, April 9th at 7/6 p.m. Central.

CHICAGO WESTERN SUBURBS, ILLINOIS, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local jewelry design and manufacturing company announces a HALLMARK MEDIA Movie inspired by their creator, Dawn Sprong. The company: MADE AS INTENDED, creator of The Blessing Bracelet, is pleased to announce “The Blessing Bracelet” movie, which will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 7/6 pm Central.

The elegant sterling silver and pearl designed Blessing Bracelet was Dawn’s ideas to inspire the world “to slow down and appreciate what they already have before running in the direction of more.” Each bracelet comes tagged with a message of practicing gratitude on a daily basis.

Made As Intended designs and manufactures the Blessing Bracelets in Darien, Illinois. The Blessing Bracelet was also used in the movie filming.

“The Hallmark Channel has created a beautiful movie in the true spirit of the Blessing Bracelet, and we are super excited and over-the-top grateful for its premiere on Easter Sunday,” says Sprong. “In my wildest dreams I could not have imagined HALLMARK would create a movie based on the Blessing Bracelet. It has been super fun for all of us at Made As Intended to be involved in seeing our little bracelet come to life in a movie.”

While studies have overwhelmingly highlighted the benefits of practicing gratitude, Sprong’s experience of the life changing effects of gratitude resulted in the creation of a successful purpose-driven business, and now inspired a beautiful new movie. https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthbeat/giving-thanks-can-make-you-happier

Jessica McNamara, Director of Marketing, Communications & Development

630-789-3494

MadeAsIntended.com | TheBlessingBracelet.com

